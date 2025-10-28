Hoos Benefiting from Strong Leadership

ROLE REVERSAL: Offense carried the Cavaliers through the first five games. Of late, as that group’s production has dipped, Virginia’s defense has stood tall.

In its past three games—overtime wins over Louisville and North Carolina and a two-point victory over Washington State—UVA has allowed a total of only 63 points and come up with seven takeaways.

Defensive back Ja’son Prevard has established himself as one of the team’s top playmakers. Early in the season, Prevard said Tuesday, the defense was “trying to find our identity, and I still don’t think we’ve found it completely. But I think we’re making great progress.”

For the Cavaliers, it’s “all about playing complementary football,” said Prevard, who made a game-saving tackle on the final play of the UNC game. “Every dog has their day, and I feel like our offense is going to find their groove. Like Coach said, the same offense that was scoring 40 points a night is still in this room. I feel like they’ll find their flow again.”

Heading into their Oct. 4 game at Louisville, the Hoos were averaging 45.6 points and 539.6 yards per game. Since then, they’ve totaled 237 yards against Louisville, 301 against Washington State, and 259 against UNC.

Elliott noted several times Tuesday that football is a “game of inches.” In the first part of the season, he said, the Cavaliers “were able to take advantage of those inches, and those inches were easier to capture. As the season goes on, those inches are much more difficult to capture.”

When a player’s “technique is off by an inch, when you miss on a punch by an inch, it’s magnified, and when your footwork is off by an inch,” Elliott said. “That’s beauty of offensive football and also the challenge. It takes all 11 guys on the same page. They’ve owned it. We owned it as coaches. So we’re gonna get better … I think the great thing about the game of football is there’s always humbling opportunities for you to get better. So I’m excited to see these guys get out there and get after it.”

UVA’s No. 1 center, Brady Wilson, who’d missed the previous three games with a calf injury, returned to the lineup against North Carolina. It was a not great day for the Cavaliers’ offensive line, which allowed six sacks, more than it had in the first seven games combined.

The line needs to focus on technique and fundamentals, Wilson said, “just going back to the small details, and then that’s where we’ll end up fixing it.”

Tailback Harrison Waylee also was asked about the offense’s recent struggles. “Our goal this week, our focus, is to play to our standard,” Waylee said.

Elliott said wide receiver Cam Ross, who missed the North Carolina game, should be available in Berkeley.

“He was out there yesterday getting some work in [at practice],” Elliott said, “and I got confirmation from the medical staff that he’ll be out there today working.”

Ross leads the Hoos in punt returns and kickoff returns, one of which he ran back 100 yards for a touchdown. He’s caught 28 passes for 329 yards and two touchdowns and also has a 19-yard TD run.

ELDER STATESMAN: UVA safety Antonio Clary, who made his 2025 debut against Stanford on Sept. 20, played extensively in Chapel Hill after sophomore Ethan Minter left the game with an injury.

Clary, who’s in his seventh season as a Cavalier, made four tackles and intercepted a pass at Kenan Stadium. He’s had two major knee injuries during his college career, the first in 2019 and the second last fall.

“I’m still not 100 percent and I’m still trying to work to get there,” Clary said after the UNC game. “It’s just hard to do it during a season, just because of still doing rehab, doing lifts to strengthen it, and then trying to be out my best out there and feeling my best when I’m out there. So I’m getting close to it, but I’m still knocking off a lot of rust, and the more snaps I can get, that’s going to help me. But it felt good out there.”

Clary’s teammates and coaches like to rib him, Elliott said, “because he’s been here for a while. But that’s the most snaps that he’s played, and I’m just happy for him, because any time you’ve had multiple ACLs, it’s tough, and for him to battle back and to be in that position [is fantastic] … He’s one of those guys that was a very, very high vote-getter for us from a captain perspective, and he’s a guy that I really lean on. Matter of fact, we were in my office not too long ago just having a conversation, he and I. So I’m just super happy for him.”

As for Minter, “he’s going to be fine,” Elliott said.

