Lempers Named ACC Defensive Player of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia field hockey junior goalkeeper Nilou Lempers was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Week announced Tuesday (Oct. 28) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Virginia junior goalkeeper Nilou Lempers continues her stellar season having logged seven shutouts, with five against ranked teams. Most recently, the Cavaliers shutout Louisville 2-0 on the road on Friday (Oct. 24). Lempers recorded six saves, tied for her second most in a single game this season. After a record of 2-2 a year ago, the Amsterdam, Netherlands native has 10 wins and just one loss on her record this season.

Lempers ranks No. 1 in the NCAA this season in save percentage with 0.878 and goals against average with 0.49. Virginia ranks No. 1 in save percentage (0.887) and goals against average (0.45) while ranking No. 2 in shutouts per game (0.62).

Congratulations to Nilou Lempers on being named the ACC Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season

The No.4 Virginia field hockey team will be back in action at home against No. 11 Maryland tonight, Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. before hosting No. 6 Wake Forest on Friday, Oct. 31 at 5 p.m. for the final game of the regular season. The team will honor the senior class at the conclusion of the game on Friday. Admission is free for all regular season contests at Turf Field.