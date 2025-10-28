Simmonds Named ACC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday (Oct. 28) that Virginia striker Nick Simmonds has been named ACC Co-Offensive Player of the Week following a seven-point performance in a 4-0 win over Clemson. The award marks the first weekly honor of the freshman’s career.

Simmonds was involved in each of Virginia’s four goals in Saturday’s win over Clemson. His three-goal performance marked the first hat trick by a Cavalier player since Will Bates accomplished the feat in 2012. Simmonds is the first UVA freshman to record a hat trick since Bates did so as a first-year in 2009.

With seven of his eight goals coming in ACC play, Simmonds leads the conference in total goals as well as goals and points per game. He has consistently delivered in the Cavaliers’ biggest moments—equalizing late at then-No. 8 Virginia Tech, recording his first career brace in a 6-3 win over then-No. 1 Wake Forest, netting the game-winner at then-No. 2 NC State, and completing his first hat trick against Clemson.

On Oct. 10, Simmonds was one of two freshmen named on the Herman Trophy Midseason Watch List. The Herman Trophy is presented annually by the Missouri Athletic Club and is the nation’s highest individual honor in college soccer.

The Cavaliers are back in action on Friday (Oct. 31) when they travel to Dallas, Texas to take on SMU in their final game of the regular season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (ET) on ACCNX.

2025 Virginia ACC Players of the Week

Sept. 16 – Luke Burns, Co-Offensive

Sept. 16 – Casper Mols, Co-Defensive

Oct. 7 – Casper Mols, Defensive

Oct. 28 – Nick Simmonds, Co-Offensive