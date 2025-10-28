Thomas Named to Jerry West Award Preseason Watch List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia’s Malik Thomas was one of 20 players named to the preseason watch list for the 2026 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday (Oct. 28).

The annual Jerry West Award, named after the late Class of 1980 Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Valuable Player, celebrates its 12th year by highlighting the top shooting guards in Division I men’s college basketball.

Thomas transferred to Virginia from San Francisco after leading the West Coast Conference in scoring at 19.9 points per game in 2024-25. Thomas shot 44.4 percent from the field, 39.4 percent from 3-point range and 85.1 percent from the free throw line. He reached double figures in 31 of 34 games and ended the season with a career-high 36 points in an NIT second-round contest against Loyola Chicago.

Players can play their way onto and off the list at any point in the 2025-26 season. Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting in each of the three rounds starting on Friday, Oct. 31. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2026 Jerry West Award will be narrowed to 10, and then in late February, to just five. In March, the five finalists will be presented to West’s family and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee to determine the winner. The Selection Committee for the Jerry West Award is composed of top college basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers.

The winner of the 2026 West Award will be presented on a to-be-determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy Award (Point Guard), Julius Erving Award (Small Forward), Karl Malone Award (Power Forward) and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (Center).

Previous winners of the Jerry West Award are Chaz Lanier, Tennessee (2025), RJ Davis, North Carolina (2024), Marcus Sasser, Houston (2023), Johnny Davis, Wisconsin (2022), Chris Duarte, Oregon (2021), Myles Powell, Seton Hall (2020), RJ Barrett, Duke (2019), Carsen Edwards, Purdue (2018), Malik Monk, Kentucky (2017), Buddy Hield, Oklahoma (2016), and D’Angelo Russell, Ohio State (2015).

For more information on the 2025-26 Jerry West Award and the latest updates, visit hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophallu, #WestAward on X and Instagram.

About the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Located in Springfield, Massachusetts, the city where basketball was born, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is an independent nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting, preserving, and celebrating the game of basketball at every level – men and women, amateur and professional players, coaches and contributors, both domestically and internationally. The Hall of Fame Museum is home to more than 475 inductees and over 40,000 square feet of basketball history. Nearly 200,000 people visit the Hall of Fame Museum each year to learn about the game, experience the interactive exhibits and test their skills on the Jerry Colangelo “Court of Dreams.” Best known for its annual marquee Enshrinement Ceremony honoring the game’s elite, the Hall of Fame also operates over 150 high school and collegiate competitions annually throughout the country and abroad. For more information on the Basketball Hall of Fame organization, its museum, and events, visit hoophall.com and follow @hoophallu.

2026 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Candidates

Brayden Burries, Arizona

Richie Saunders, BYU

Josh Dix, Creighton

Isaiah Evans, Duke

Emmanuel Sharp, Houston

Kylan Boswell, Illinois

PJ Haggerty, Kansas State

Otega Oweh, Kentucky

Ryan Conwell, Louisville

Seth Trimble, North Carolina

Anthony Roy, Oklahoma State

Jason Edwards, Providence

Ian Jackson, St. John’s

Solo Ball, UConn

Rodney Rice, USC

Mason Falslev, Utah State

Malik Thomas, Virginia

Wesley Yates III, Washington

John Blackwell, Wisconsin