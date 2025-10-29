No. 15 Virginia Travels West for ACC Clash at Cal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. –No. 15 Virginia (7-1, 4-0 ACC) will make its first trip to the West Coast in the last nine years Saturday (Nov. 1), when the Cavaliers visit California (5-3, 2-2) for an ACC matchup. Kickoff from California Memorial Stadium is set for 3:45 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
UVA enters on a six-game win streak, its longest since 2007, and is seeking its third straight ACC road win for the first time since 2011. Both teams are coming off overtime games — UVA edged North Carolina, 17–16, while Cal fell at Virginia Tech, 42–34.
Date: Saturday, Nov. 1
Time: 3:45 p.m. ET
Television: ESPN2 (Mike Couzens, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport)
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network, Virginia Sports Mobile App, TuneIn App, SiriusXM Channel 106 or 194
"I told them that in the month of October, you gotta separate, right? And it's going to be very, very difficult to separate because it's a game of inches. And I think if you just look over college football [with] how many one possession games there were last week, right?"Fralin Family Head Football Coach Tony Elliott
INSIDE SATURDAY’S MATCHUP
- Saturday will be the first-ever meeting between Virginia and Cal. The Golden Bears are the last of three first-time opponents for UVA in 2025. The Cavaliers defeated Stanford and Washington State earlier this season and have won eight of the last nine against first-time opponents.
- The 2,369-mile journey from Charlottesville to Berkeley is the fourth-longest regular-season road trip in terms of air miles in program history and furthest since traveling 2,551 miles to UCLA in 2015. The Cavaliers’ longest regular season road trip ever was back in 1976 playing at Washington (2,799 miles).
- Virginia will play in the state of California for only the third time in program history. The Cavaliers dropped road contests at USC in 2010 and UCLA in 2015. Including games at Washington (1976) and Oregon (2016), the Cavaliers are seeking their first ever win in the Pacific Time Zone.
- Virginia is 2-1 in ACC road games this season and looking to win three road games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1995-96.
- Virginia has won its last two ACC road contests and hasn’t won three-straight ACC road games since 2011.
- The Cavaliers come into Saturday’s game ranked No. 15 in the country, their highest ranking since 2004. Virginia’s last win as a team ranked No. 15 or higher was a 16-0 shutout of Maryland on Nov. 6, 2004, when ranked No. 10.
- UVA is riding a six-game win streak, the second-longest active streak in the ACC and the ninth-longest active streak in college football. It’s Virginia’s first six-game win streak since the 2007 season in which the Cavaliers won seven straight.
- The Cavaliers are one of 23 teams nationally with one or no losses in 2025.
- Virginia has recorded a takeaway in five consecutive games. The Cavaliers this season have eight interceptions (tied for 4th most in ACC) and have recovered six fumbles (second most in ACC).
- Virginia held its opponent scoreless in the fourth quarter in five of its eight games this season, including the entire second half last week at UNC. UVA has allowed only two touchdowns in the fourth quarter this season, outscoring its opponents 38-19 in the final stanza and 62-31 when including overtime.
TOP STORYLINES
- Virginia survived its third overtime game of the season with a 17-16 win over North Carolina (Oct. 25) in Chapel Hill. The Cavaliers are just the ninth team in FBS history and first since 2022 to win three overtime games in the same season. Over the last four games, Virginia has needed extra sessions in three and won in comeback fashion over Washington State when a fourth-quarter safety with 2:41 remaining proved to be the difference. Only Virginia and UConn (0-3) have played three overtimes games this season.
- UVA and Georgia Tech are the only two unbeaten teams left in ACC play heading into the weekend. The Cavaliers are 4-0 against league foes and have never won five consecutive ACC games in the same season. The two teams will not play one another for the second-straight season. Prior to the 2024 season, UVA and GT played every year since 1982 except the CoVID19 shortened 2020 season.
- Virginia comes into the weekend with third-best rushing attack in the ACC, averaging 185.8 rushing yards per game. The Bears are yielding the fourth-most rushing yards in the ACC at 151.9 yards per game. Last week UVA had a season-low 59 yards on the ground against UNC while Cal allowed a season-high 357 yards at Virginia Tech.
- While playing at UNLV last season, defensive lineman Fisher Camac had six tackles (five solo), including four tackles for loss and three sacks, in the Rebels’ 24-13 win over Cal (Dec. 18) in the Art of Sport LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk. His three sacks and four TFLs were both UNLV bowl records and the most by any FBS player in a 2024 bowl game. Camac, David Wohlabaugh Jr. (Syracuse in 2023) and Jayden Thomas (Notre Dame in 2022) have all played Call at their previous institutions.
NUMBERS TO KNOW