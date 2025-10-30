Kymora Johnson Named to Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year Watch List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Naismith Awards announced today (Oct. 30) the 2025-26 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Women’s College Player of the Year Watch List Presented by AXIA Time. Virginia point guard Kymora Johnson was named on the list of 50 players.

Named in honor of Dr. James Naismith, the creator of the game of basketball, the Naismith Trophy has become one of the most prestigious national honors awarded each year to top basketball players in the nation. The Naismith Women’s Player of the Year Award was first given to Anne Donovan of Old Dominion University in 1983. Dawn Staley remains the only Cavalier to win the award doing so in 1991 and 1992.

Johnson is coming off a sophomore season in which she earned All-ACC first team honors as well as a WBCA All-America honorable mention. Last season, she led the Cavaliers in scoring averaging 17.9 points per game and reached a pair of major statistical milestones along the way. She recorded the first triple-double of her career (20 pts, 11 reb, 11 ast) at Pitt, joining Dawn Staley as the only Cavaliers to accomplish the feat and marking just the third triple-double in program history. Later in the season, she became the 37th member of UVA’s 1,000-point club after a 33-point performance in a win over Stanford.

Johnson led the ACC averaging 6.5 assists in league games last season. She also led the league in free throw percentage (91.4) and ranked sixth in steals per game (2.17) in ACC play.

Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Women’s College Player of the Year Watch List

Presented by AXIA Time

Nunu Agara, Stanford

Raegan Beers, Oklahoma

Lauren Betts, UCLA

Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt

Madison Booker, Texas

Zoe Brooks, NC State

Addy Brown, Iowa State

Jaloni Cambridge, Ohio State

Aaliyah Chavez, Oklahoma

Talaysia Cooper, Tennessee

Audi Crooks, Iowa State

Jazzy Davidson, USC

Maggie Doogan, Richmond

Joyce Edwards, South Carolina

Skylar Forbes, Marquette

Toby Fournier, Duke

Azzi Fudd, UConn

MiLaysia Fulwiley, LSU

Yarden Garzon, Maryland

Delaney Gibb, BYU

Rori Harmon, Texas

Stailee Heard, Oklahoma State

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Ashlon Jackson, Duke

Flau’Jae Johnson, LSU

Raven Johnson, South Carolina

Kymora Johnson, Virginia

Reniya Kelly, North Carolina

Gianna Kneepkens, UCLA

Ta’Niya Latson, South Carolina

Charlisse Leger-Walker, UCLA

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, Baylor

Cotie McMahon, Ole Miss

Olivia Miles, TCU

S’Mya Nichols, Kansas

Olivia Olson, Michigan

Khamil Pierre, NC State

Kiki Rice, UCLA

Tajianna Roberts, Louisville

Kaylene Smikle, Maryland

Kennedy Smith, USC

Clara Strack, Kentucky

Sarah Strong, UConn

Hannah Stuelke, Iowa

Syla Swords, Michigan

Grace VanSlooten, Michigan State

Payton Verhulst, Oklahoma

Mikaylah Williams, LSU

Serah Williams, UConn

Laura Ziegler, Louisville