Sa’Myah Smith Named to Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watchlist

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, in partnership with the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA), announced the watch list candidates for the 2026 Katrina McClain Award. Virginia forward Sa’Myah Smith was named as one of 20 players on the watch list.

The Katrina McClain Award, now in its ninth year, recognizes the top power forwards in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. It is named after the two-time All-American, 1987 National Player of the Year, and Class of 2012 Hall of Famer.

Smith spent the last three seasons at LSU where she shot 56-percent from the field. Over the course of her three years in Baton Rouge, the Tigers advanced to a pair of Elite Eight appearances and won an NCAA Championship in 2023. Last season, she earned a place in the starting lineup and led the Tigers with 51 blocks on the year while averaging 6.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. In the 2025 NCAA tournament, she averaged 13.7 points and 10.3 rebounds to help lead LSU to the Elite Eight.

Fans can support their favorite player by participating in Fan Voting starting Friday, October 31. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the Katrina McClain Award will be narrowed to 10, and then in late February, to just five. In March, the five finalists will be presented to McClain, and the Hall of Fame’s selection committees, where winners will be selected. The Selection Committee for the Katrina McClain Award is composed of top women’s college basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors, and Hall of Famers.

The winner of the 2026 McClain Award will be presented on a to-be-determined date, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Nancy Lieberman Award (Point Guard), Ann Meyers Drysdale Award (Shooting Guard), Cheryl Miller Award (Small Forward), and the Lisa Leslie Award (Center).

Previous winners of the Katrina McClain Award are Aneesah Morrow, LSU (2025), Kiki Iriafen, Stanford (2024), Maddy Siegrist, Villanova (2023), NaLyssa Smith, Baylor (2021-22), Ruthy Hebard, Oregon (2018, ‘20), and Napheesa Collier, Connecticut (2019).