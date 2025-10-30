UVA Rowers Return to Action at Princeton Chase Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia rowing team returns to action at the Princeton Chase on Sunday (Nov. 2). The three-Mile Chase will be held on Lake Carnegie in Princeton, N.J.

UVA will race two crews in two rounds of the Women’s Open 8+ and two crews in the Women’s 4+ race.

“We are taking a select group of athletes to race this Sunday at the Princeton Chase on Lake Carnegie,” UVA head coach Wesley Ng said. “Throughout the fall, our focus has been on building a competitive training environment – one where athletes must earn racing opportunities through their preparation, consistency, and internal competition.

“With strong entries from nearly every major conference in the country, including the Big Ten, Ivy League, SEC, and ACC, this weekend offers a chance to measure ourselves against top national programs. More importantly, it gives us an early benchmark of how effective our training has been so far. I’m particularly excited for Emma Alimbau-Bòrras, Georgia Allen and Sophia Cavalieri, who will be racing in a Cavalier uniform for the first time this Sunday.”

Other teams competing at the Chase include Bucknell, Clemson, Dartmouth,

Drexel, Fordham, George Washington, Iowa, LaSalle, UMass, Mercyhurst, Michigan, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Rutgers, Temple, Villanova and host Princeton.

The Virginia Varsity Four placed second overall and first among collegiate boats at the 60th Head Of The Charles Regatta on Oct. 19.