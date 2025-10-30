Virginia Set for ACC Championships Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The No. 4/No. 15 Virginia men’s and women’s cross country programs travel to Louisville, Ky. for the 2025 ACC Cross Country Championships on Friday (Oct. 31) at the E.P. Tom Sawyer Park. The women are set to kick things with an 6k race at 9:40 a.m. The men will follow with a 8k race set to begin at 10:30 a.m.

The 2025 ACC Cross Country Championships will be streamed on ACC Network which is available through the ESPN app and at WatchESPN.com for customers who have the ACC Network as part of their TV subscription. Links to both the broadcast and live results are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVATFCC).

The Cavalier men check in at No. 4 ahead of the ACC Championships while the Virginia women are ranked No. 15 in the latest USTFCCCA rankings. The ACC has boasted strong teams throughout the season as eight men’s teams and seven women’s teams are ranked nationally:

Men Women No. 4 Virginia No. 2 NC State No. 6 Syracuse No. 5 Notre Dame No. 12 Wake Forest No. 13 Stanford No. 16 Notre Dame No. 15 Virginia No. 13 North Carolina No. 28 Wake Forest No. 23 North Carolina No. 21 Virginia No. 27 Virginia Tech No. 30 Boston College No. 27 Stanford (RV) Duke (RV) Florida State (RV) North Carolina (RV) Clemson



ACC Championships Notes

The UVA men have won the ACC title four times (1984, 2005, 2007, 2008)

The Virginia women have been crowned champions on three occasions (1981, 1982, 2015)

Virginia’s Margaret Groos won the first-ever ACC women’s cross country individual championship in 1978 – four Cavaliers have accomplished the feat since including Lesley Welch (1982), Patty Matava (1987) and Claire Forbes (1992)

Two UVA men have crowned three ACC individual Champions including Ryan Foster (2008), Emil Heineking (2009, 2010) and Gary Martin (2024)

Martin broke the ACC Championship record clocking 22:17.6 for 8k. The previous record stood at 22:50.7 set by Justyn Knight of Syracuse in 2016.

Both Cavalier men and women are coming off a fourth place finish from a season ago when the men scored 94 points while the women tallied a total of 152 points

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, originally called the Commonwealth Challenge (2005-2007), has been a part of the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry since 2014. It is an all-sports, points-based program with the Commonwealth Clash trophy presented to the winning school each year for its dominance in head-to-head competitions.

In men’s and women’s cross country, the commonwealth clash point is awarded to the team that finishes higher at the ACC Championships. Virginia currently leads the overall competition 2.5-0.5.