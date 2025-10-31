Virginia Edged By Georgia Tech In Five Sets

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia volleyball team (10-11, 3-8 ACC) dropped a five-set marathon (24-26, 23-25, 25-14, 25-20, 5-15) to Georgia Tech (11-9, 6-5) on Friday night at the Aquatic & Fitness Center.

Jasmine Robinson paced Virginia on Friday with a career-high 11 blocks and eight kills. Robinson’s 11 blocks are the most by a Cavalier in a match since Abby Tadder recorded 12 rejections against UMBC in 2023.

Reagan Ennist claimed 13 kills in the match to lead all Cavaliers, while the duo of Kadynce Booth and Lauryn Bowie joined Ennist in double digits with 10 kills each. From the service line, Zoey Dood and Hannah Scott each landed a trio of aces.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1: Georgia Tech 26, Virginia 24

The night opened with the first of Scott’s service aces as the Cavaliers engineered an early 4-1 lead. Georgia Tech tied the set with a 3-0 run as the opening game turned into a back-and-forth affair. After the media timeout at 15-14 UVA, the Yellow Jackets jumped out to a 19-15 lead with a 5-0 run that forced a Virginia timeout. The Cavaliers tied the set at 19-all, only for the visitors to claim the game with a 3-0 run.

Set 2: Georgia Tech 25, Virginia 23

The tug-of-war continued into the second set as the two teams played to a 7-7 tie. In the heart of the game, Georgia strung together a 4-0 run that was answered by six-straight points from UVA as the Cavaliers went up 15-11. Georgia Tech stormed back to take the lead at 23-21 on the heels of a 10-3 run. A service ace from Dood tied the game at 23-all before the Yellow Jackets scored the final two points of the game.

Set 3: Virginia 25, Georgia Tech 14

In a set dominated by the Cavaliers, UVA seized 11 of the first 16 points of the set and led by as many as 12 points at 22-10. After Virginia’s 7-0 run in the heart of the game, the duo of Reagan Ennist and Kate Dean put the set away with a trio of kills.

Set 4: Virginia 25, Georgia Tech 20

Virginia started hot once again in the fourth set as the Cavaliers jumped out to an early 10-4 advantage. The Yellow Jackets got to within a point of Virginia at 19-18 with a 4-0 run. UVA squashed the attempted Georgia Tech comeback by closing out the game on a 5-0 run that included a service ace from Scott.

Set 5: Georgia Tech 15, Virginia 5

Georgia Tech opened the final set of the night with a service ace that started the 5-1 Yellow Jacket run. Virginia cut the deficit to 5-3 with back-to-back points before Georgia claimed the match on a 10-2 run.

MATCH NOTES

UVA falls to 4-2 this season in matches that go five sets.

Georgia Tech moves to 44-22 all-time against Virginia and has won the last nine meetings between the two squads dating back to 2018.

The two teams tied with nine service aces each.

Virginia’s 15 blocks on Friday were a season-high.

UP NEXT

Virginia will open the month of November with a match on Sunday (Nov. 2) against Clemson. First serve is slated for 1 p.m. and the match will be streamed on ACCNX.