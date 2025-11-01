Robinson's Late Pick-Six Lifts No. 15 Virginia to Seventh Straight Win

BERKELEY, Calif. — For long stretches Saturday, it looked like the Virginia Cavaliers might win comfortably for the first time since Sept. 20, when they hammered Stanford 48-20 at Scott Stadium. But with 45 seconds to play, UVA’s lead was only three in this ACC game, and the California Golden Bears had the ball at their 14-yard line.

Enter Kam Robinson, Virginia’s dynamic junior linebacker. Robinson picked off Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele’s first-down pass and returned the interception 35 yards for a touchdown that sealed a 31-21 victory for No. 15 UVA. The pick-6 was his second of the season to match a single-season school record held by Randy Neal (1992 & 1994) and was the third of his career.

At 8-1 overall, the Wahoos are off to their best start since 1990, and they’re 5-0 in conference play after winning on the West Coast for the first time. This also marks the first time in program history that the Hoos have won five straight ACC games in the same season.

UVA has a large alumni base on the West Coast, and many of those graduates turned out for the first-ever football game between two of the nation’s top public universities. The game at 51,892-seat California Memorial Stadium drew an announced crowd of 30,893, and many of those fans were clad in Virginia blue and orange.

As is usually the case with these Hoos, who are 3-0 in overtime games this season, fans were treated to considerable drama. Virginia scored a touchdown on the opening possession of the game and never trailed, but Cal (5-4, 2-3) twice cut its deficit to three in the second half: first at 17-14 and then at 24-21.

Breakdowns on special teams kept the Cavaliers from separating Saturday, but head coach Tony Elliott said his players never lost faith.

“They just continue to believe that they’re going to find a way to win the game,” Elliott said.

The Hoos, who are in their fourth season under Elliott, have won seven consecutive games for the first time since 2007.

UVA’s offense, which had struggled in recent games, was more productive Saturday. The Cavaliers totaled 456 yards and picked up 23 first downs. Quarterback Chandler Morris completed 24 of 36 passes for 262 yards and wasn’t intercepted, and tailback J’Mari Taylor rushed 21 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

Successful Business Trip for J'Mari 💼 J'Mari Taylor scored twice in UVA's road victory over Cal he carried the ball 21 times for 105 YDs with two rushing TDs@UVAFootball | @VirginiaSports | #GoHoos | @DrPepper pic.twitter.com/d9QM0sYUsT — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) November 1, 2025

Trell Harris and Cam Ross each had five receptions for Virginia, and another wide receiver, Eli Wood, played an unexpected starring role. Wood, who joined the program as a walk-on in 2022, caught two passes Saturday, one of them for a career-long 38 yards, and scored the first of UVA’s two second-half touchdowns.

On second-and-goal from the Cal 3, Morris threw a lateral pass to Wood, who muscled his way forward and stretched out his right arm, crossing the plane of the goal line with the ball.

Knock on WOOD 🪵@Eli_wood_14’s second career TD caps an 11-play, 75-yard drive 💯 📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/0g4VVOCZPl — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) November 1, 2025

On defense, Virginia came up with two takeaways: interceptions by Robinson and freshman defensive back Corey Costner. Robinson, defensive tackle Jacob Holmes and defensive ends Mitchell Melton and Cazeem Moore recorded sacks for the Hoos, who allowed only 263 yards.

Gimme that 👜@corey_c11 comes down with his first career interception and gives us the ball to start the fourth 😤 📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/EjS8fPjWSg — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) November 1, 2025

Robinson and safety Christian Charles led UVA with six tackles each, and safety Devin Neal added five. Holmes, a transfer from Fresno State, had a team-high two tackles for loss.

UP NEXT: The Cavaliers have three regular-season games remaining, two of them at home, where they’re unbeaten this year.

The first is next Saturday against Wake Forest. In a game to air on ESPN, the longtime ACC rivals will meet at 7 p.m. at Scott Stadium.

The Demon Deacons fell to 5-3 overall and 2-3 in ACC play following a crushing 42-7 defeat at the hands of Florida State (4-4, 1-4) Saturday night in Tallahassee, Fla.

Wake is in its first season under Jake Dickert, who previously was head coach at Washington State.

The Cavaliers had dropped five in a row to the Deacons before rallying for a 31-30 win in Winston-Salem, N.C., last year. Virginia leads the series 35-17.