Cavaliers Fall in Four Sets To Clemson

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia volleyball team (10-12, 3-9 ACC) fell in four sets (25-22, 20-25, 19-25, 26-28) to the Clemson Tigers (14-10, 2-10 ACC) on Sunday afternoon (Nov. 2) at the Aquatic & Fitness Center.

Reagan Ennist tallied a match-high 17 kills on 43 attempts to set the tone offensively for Virginia. On defense, the duo of Kate Dean and Jasmine Robinson each tallied six blocks, while Katie Barrier had a contest-best 19 digs.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1: Virginia 25, Clemson 22

In the opening set, Virginia sprinted out of the gates to an 8-3 advantage that Caroline Lang and Ennist powered. The Cavaliers steadily built a 17-12 lead and forced Clemson to use a timeout after Zoey Dood landed a service ace. Clemson pulled to within a point at 23-22 before an Ennist kill and another Dood service ace put the set away for UVA.

Set 2: Clemson 25, Virginia 20

The visiting Tigers gained control early in the second set by collecting 10 of the first 16 points in the frame. Following a Virginia timeout at 17-11, the two squads traded points until the Cavaliers strung together a 3-0 run that made it a 24-20 contest. Clemson claimed the game on with a kill from Mia McGrath.

Set 3: Clemson 25, Virginia 19

After playing to a 5-5 tie in the opening moments of the third set, Clemson went on a 7-2 run to claim a 12-7 advantage. UVA cut the deficit to two points at 16-14 when Robinson and Kadynce Booth teamed up for a block. Back-to-back Ennist kills at set point kept the game alive for Virginia before the Tigers collected the set with a kill.

Set 4: Clemson 28, Virginia 26

The fourth and final set of the weekend saw a match-high seven ties and four different lead changes. Following a 6-6 tie to open the game, Virginia vaulted to a 10-6 lead with a 4-0 run that forced Clemson to take a timeout. After the timeout, UVA presided to build a 22-17 advantage before the Tigers tallied six consecutive points to go up 23-22. The Cavaliers held a set point twice before Clemson collected the last three points of the game to win the match.

MATCH NOTES

Clemson moves to 47-24 all-time against Virginia and has won the last three matches in Charlottesville.

Virginia recorded 13 blocks to Clemson’s eight.

Becca Wight recorded five blocks on Sunday to tie her career high.

Zoey Dood nabbed her fourth double-double of the season with 18 assists and 10 digs.

UP NEXT

Virginia will hit the road for the longest road trip of the season, starting on Nov. 7 at No. 7 SMU. First serve is slated for 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on ACCNX.