UVA Wins 4+ and Places Second in Open 8+ at Princeton Chase

PRINCETON, N.J. – The Virginia rowing team turned in a stellar day of racing at the Princeton Chase Sunday (Nov. 2) on Lake Carnegie in Princeton, N.J.

Virginia’s Varsity Four won the 4+ race and UVA’s Varsity Eight placed second in the Open 8+ at the fall regatta. In addition, UVA’s Second Varsity Four and Second Varsity Eight each placed third in its respective races.

“We had a great day of racing on Lake Carnegie,” UVA head coach Wesley Ng said. Our eights finished in second and third place, with very close racing for the A crew and our B crew defeating every other team’s A crew. The coxing was fearless and decisive.

“We also raced two fours, who finished first and third, which was representative of our training groups. I’m very encouraged by our focus and approach this fall. Now, we get to celebrate our entire team’s effort to conclude our 2025 competitive season next Sunday at the Rivanna Romp.”

UVA V4 raced to a win in the 4+ with a time of 16:21.846. Princeton A placed second at 16:35.240 and UVA’s 2V4 was third at 16:35.240. Rutgers A finished fourth at 16:38.042, while Princeton A (LTWT) placed fifth at 16:50.520.

Princeton topped UVA’s V8 13:56.055-13:56.926 in a hotly-contested race. The Cavaliers’ 2V8 finished third at 14:11.147 followed by Dartmouth (14:13.302) in fourth and Rutgers (14:21.862) in fifth.

UVA concludes fall action by hosting its annual Rivanna Romp on Sunday, Nov. 9.

Results

Women’s Open 8+ Final 1

1. Princeton A, 13:56.055, 2. Virginia A, 13:56.926, 3. Virginia B, 14:11.147, 4. Dartmouth A, 14:13.302, 5. Rutgers A, 14:21.862, 6. Princeton B, 14:27.236, 7. Oklahoma A, 14:27.393, 8. Michigan, 14:32.027, 9. Rutgers B, 14:33.253, 10. Pennsylvania A, 14:34.456

Women’s 4+ Final

1. Virginia A, 16:21.846, 2. Princeton A, 16:35.240, 3. Virginia B, 16:35.581, 4. Rutgers, 16:38.042, 5. Princeton A (LTWT), 16:50.520, 6. Princeton B, 16:51.080, 7. Oklahoma A, 16:52.587, 8. Rutgers B, 17:05.357, 9. Oklahoma B, 17:08.808, 10. Clemson A, 17:18.622

Virginia Lineups

Women’s Open 8+ Final

Varsity Eight

Coxswain: Brie Joe, Stroke: Kennedy Housley, 7-seat: Skylar Morrison, 6-seat: Flynn Greene, 5-seat: Elsa Hartman, 4-seat: Lila Henn, 3-seat: PJ Balazy, 2-seat: Paula Lutz, Bow: Maddie Agudelo

Second Varsity Eight

Coxswain: Ashlyn McGinn, Stroke: Emma Alimbau-Bòrras, 7-seat: Claudia Kerry-Roger, 6-seat: Georgia Allen, 5-seat: Sophia Cavalieri, 4-seat: Lindsay O’Neil, 3-seat: Savannah Fox, 2-seat: Katie Rapaglia, Bow: Riley Richardson

Women’s 4+ Final

Varsity Four

Coxswain: Brie Joe, Stroke: Kennedy Housley, 3-seat: Skylar Morrison, 2-seat: Flynn Greene, Bow: Maddie Agudelo

Second Varsity Four

Coxswain: Ashlynn McGinn, Stroke: Paula Lutz, 3-seat: Elsa Hartman, 2-seat: Lila Henn, Bow: Claudia Kerry-Roger