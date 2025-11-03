Lempers Earns Third ACC Defensive Player of the Week Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia field hockey junior goalkeeper Nilou Lempers was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Week for the third time this season announced Monday (Nov. 3) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Virginia junior goalkeeper Nilou Lempers continues her stellar season having logged eight shutouts, with six against ranked teams. Most recently, the Cavaliers shutout Maryland 2-0 at home on Tuesday, Nov. 3 and recorded six saves. Virginia went on to beat No. 6 Wake Forest 5-3 at Turf Field in the final game of the regular season. With a 7-1 conference record, the Cavaliers were named ACC Regular Season Co-Champions with North Carolina and Wake Forest.

Lempers ranks No. 2 in the NCAA this season in save percentage with 0.864 as the team ranks No. 2 in the category with 0.873. Virginia ranks No. 2 in goals against average (0.59) and shutouts per game (0.60).

