Robinson Nabs Third ACC Weekly Honor

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – For the third time this season, Virginia’s Kam Robinson has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Linebacker of the Week, the league office announced Monday (Nov. 3).
Robinson is now the only player in program history with three ACC linebacker-of-the-week distinctions in the same season. In addition to Monday’s announcement, he previously garnered the award following his performances against Louisville (Oct. 4) and Washington State (Oct. 20).
No stranger to shining in big moments, Robinson sealed the Cavaliers’ seventh consecutive win, a 31-21 road decision over California this past Saturday (Nov. 1). Virginia UVA led 24-21 with 45 seconds remaining when Robinson came up with his fifth career interception and returned it for a touchdown to put the game out of reach. He became the second player in UVA history with two interception returns for a touchdown in a season.
Virginia's Kam Robinson With The Dagger Pick-6
Robinson also had a pick-six against Louisville and recorded a late fourth-quarter safety against Washington State that broke a 20-20 tie and ultimately proved to be the game-winning play.
The junior added a team-high, six tackles, a half sack and a tackle for loss on Saturday at Cal. Robinson had the fourth-highest grade (91.9) of any defender in the country and the highest of any linebacker nationally according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).
Up next, No. 12 Virginia (8-1, 5-0 ACC) host Wake Forest (5-3, 2-3) for Virginia’s annual Family Weekend/Heroes Appreciation game. Kickoff from Scott Stadium, where the Cavaliers are 5-0 this year, is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.
Additionally, Virginia will host ACC Huddle, ACC Network’s marquee gameday show, on Grounds this weekend. Further details, including location, time and fan activations, will be announced later this week via @VirginiaSports and @UVAFootball on X, and the Virginia Sports mobile app.