Robinson Nabs Third ACC Weekly Honor

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – For the third time this season, Virginia’s Kam Robinson has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Linebacker of the Week, the league office announced Monday (Nov. 3).

Robinson is now the only player in program history with three ACC linebacker-of-the-week distinctions in the same season. In addition to Monday’s announcement, he previously garnered the award following his performances against Louisville (Oct. 4) and Washington State (Oct. 20).

No stranger to shining in big moments, Robinson sealed the Cavaliers’ seventh consecutive win, a 31-21 road decision over California this past Saturday (Nov. 1). Virginia UVA led 24-21 with 45 seconds remaining when Robinson came up with his fifth career interception and returned it for a touchdown to put the game out of reach. He became the second player in UVA history with two interception returns for a touchdown in a season.