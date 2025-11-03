Virginia To Host 2025 NCAA Southeast Regional Cross Country Championships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The University of Virginia is set to host the 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Southeast Regional Cross Country Championships on Friday, Nov. 14 at Panorama Farms. The women’s 6k is set to start at 10:00 a.m. followed by the men’s 10k at 11:00 a.m.
Parking Ticket Information
Parking tickets are presale only and must be purchased by Monday, Nov. 10.
- Parking tickets are priced at $20
- Parking tickets are presale only
- Click here to purchase parking tickets
- NO pets will be allowed at Panorama Farms for the NCAA Regional Championships
Schedule of Events
Friday, Nov. 14
6k Course Map
10k Course Map
8 a.m. | Course Opens
9:30 a.m. | First gun fired (30 minutes to starting the women’s race)
9:35 a.m. | National Anthem
9:40 a.m. | Second gun fired (20 minutes to starting the women’s race)
9:50 a.m. | Third gun fired (10 minutes to starting the women’s race)
10 a.m. | Women’s 6k Championship Race
10:30 a.m. | First gun fired (30 minutes to starting the men’s race)
10:40 a.m. | Second gun fired (20 minutes to starting the men’s race)
10:50 a.m. | Third gun fired (10 minutes to starting the men’s race)
11 a.m. | Men’s 10k Championship Race
How to Follow
Live Results
X: @UVATFCC
For more information, visit Virginiasports.com or VirginiaXC25.