Virginia Receives Program’s Highest CFP Ranking

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The College Football Playoff (CFP) Selection Committee released its initial top-25 rankings for the 2025 season Tuesday night (Nov. 4), and Virginia was tabbed No. 14 — the program’s highest ranking since the CFP’s inception in 2014.

Tuesday’s announcement marks the first time since 2019 that UVA has appeared in the CFP rankings and only the fourth time in program history. The Cavaliers were ranked No. 25 in the first edition of the 2018 poll, and Nos. 23 and No. 24 during the 2019 season.

With an overall record of 8-1, Virginia is off to its best start in 35 years. The Cavaliers are the ACC’s only unbeaten team in conference play, having opened league action with five straight wins for the first time in program history. UVA enters Week 11 on a seven-game win streak — a stretch that includes three overtime victories — matching the longest win streak in school history. Additionally, Fralin Family Head Football Coach Tony Elliott, who is in his fourth year at UVA, is on the watch list for the 2025 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award.

Below is a complete schedule for the selection committee to announce its 2025 rankings live on ESPN:

Date Time Tue, Nov. 4 8–8:45 p.m. Tue, Nov. 11 7–8 p.m. Tue, Nov. 18 8:30–9 p.m. Tue, Nov. 25 7–8 p.m. Tue, Dec. 2 7–7:30 p.m. Sun, Dec. 7 Noon–3 p.m.

The CFP Selection Committee is comprised of 13 individuals with experience as coaches, student-athletes, athletic directors and college administrators, and journalists. Members of the committee are UVA Director of Athletics Carla Williams, Mack Rhoades (chair), Chris Ault, Troy Dannen, Mark Dantonio, Jeff Long, Ivan Maisel, Chris Massaro, Mike Riley, David Sayler, Wesley Walls and Hunter Yurachek.

Up next, Virginia hosts Wake Forest (5-3, 2-3) for Virginia’s annual Family Weekend/Heroes Appreciation game. Kickoff from Scott Stadium, where the Cavaliers are 5-0 this year, is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN and the Virginia Sports Radio Network. HOOS WIN ticket offer

Additionally, Virginia will host ACC Huddle, ACC Network’s marquee gameday show, on Grounds this weekend. Further details, including location, time and fan activations, will be announced later this week via @VirginiaSports and @UVAFootball on X, and the Virginia Sports mobile app.

About the College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff (CFP) is the event that crowns the national champion in college football. The CFP selection committee ranks the top 25 teams at the end of the regular season. The five highest ranked conference champions and the next seven highest-ranked teams will be seeded into a 12-team bracket based on the final ranking, with the four highest-ranked teams receiving a first-round bye. The teams ranked Nos. 5-12 will play in the CFP First Round, with the higher seeds hosting the lower seeds. The Playoff Quarterfinals and Playoff Semifinals rotate annually among six bowl games – the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential and the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The College Football Playoff National Championship will be Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. For additional information on the College Football Playoff, visit CollegeFootballPlayoff.com.