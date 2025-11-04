Virginia to Honor Debbie Ryan at Notre Dame Game in February

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The University of Virginia will honor former head women’s basketball coach Debbie Ryan on Sunday, Feb. 8.

Ryan will be honored at the UVA women’s basketball home game against Notre Dame, with tipoff slated for 2 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena. UVA will recognize Ryan with tributes throughout the game and will raise a banner in JPJ during a special halftime ceremony, featuring remarks from Coach Ryan.

The special celebration is part of UVA Women’s Basketball Alumni Day as many former players, managers and staff will be in attendance.

“Coach Ryan’s impact on Virginia women’s basketball and the University of Virginia is immeasurable,” Virginia Director of Athletics Carla Williams said. “We look forward to celebrating her legacy and her 50 years of amazing impact at UVA.”

Ryan spent 34 seasons as Virginia’s head women’s basketball coach from 1978-2011. She posted a 739-324 record and guided the Cavaliers to three consecutive NCAA Final Four appearances, three ACC Tournament titles, 11 ACC regular-season championships and 24 NCAA tournament appearances. She was named ACC Coach of the Year seven times and was named the Naismith and WSBWA National Coach of the Year in 1991.

Tickets for the Virginia-Notre Dame game start at $16.50 and fans can purchase tickets for the contest by visiting UVATix.com.