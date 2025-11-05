Kate Galica Named to US National Team Roster for President's Cup

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia women’s lacrosse junior midfielder Kate Galica has been invited to participate in a training camp being held by the U.S. Women’s National Team at this month’s Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association President’s Cup in Florida.

The President’s Cup & Debut will feature more than 500 teams with an expected 10,000 athletes rostered. Highlighting the U.S. team’s appearance at the IWLCA President’s Cup will be a Blue-White exhibition game on Saturday, Nov. 22 at 12 noon at the main stadium (field 6) at the Premier Sports Campus is Lakewood Ranch, Fla. An autograph session will be held immediately following the game.

The U.S. team will also hold open practices on Friday, Nov. 21 from 10 am to 12 noon and 4 pm to 6 pm with an autograph session between practices from 12:30 pm to 1:15 pm.

USA head coach Acacia Walker Weinstein has invited 30 players to the training camp as the team continues to prepare for the 2026 World Lacrosse Women’s Championship in Tokyo, Japan. The roster includes the biggest names in the sport with 20 of the players having won at least one world championship as part of the U.S. Women’s National Team Program.

This is Galica’s second time earning an invitation to a US National Team training camp.