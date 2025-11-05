Two Cavaliers Competing at ITA East Sectional

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.– Two members of the Virginia men’s tennis team will be competing at the ITA East Sectional Championship, being held Nov. 6-9 in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Mans Dahlberg and Stiles Brockett will both be competing in the singles draw.

The 2025 ITA Sectional Championships will have a draw size of the following: (Singles: 32) (Doubles: 16). From this, six singles players from each sectional will qualify for the NCAA Singles Championship (semifinalists, two quarterfinal playoff winners) and three doubles teams (champion, finalist, third place).

Dahlberg has already qualified for the NCAA Doubles Championship in a qualifier earlier this season. Dylan Dietrich, Keegan Rice and Jangjun Kim have all qualified for the NCAA Singles Championship with Dietrich partnering with Dahlberg in the doubles draw.

The NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships are being held Nov. 18-23 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.