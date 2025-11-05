Cavaliers Competing in NCAA Qualifiers This Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Members of the Virginia women’s tennis team will be competing in two tournaments this week, both of which serve as qualifiers for the 2025 NCAA Singles and Doubles Championship.

Melodie Collard and Vivian Yang will compete in the doubles draw of the ITA Conference Masters Championship being held Nov. 6-9 at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, Calif.

Each NCAA Division I conference designates one singles player and one doubles team from each gender to participate in the ITA Conference Masters Championship, with Collard and Yang representing the ACC. Three doubles teams (champion, finalist and third place) will qualify for the NCAA Doubles Championship.

Collard and Yang are the No. 1 seed in the draw and have a first-round bye. They open play on Friday in the Round of 16.

Martina Genis Salas, Katie Rolls, Isabelle Lacy, Blair Gill and Meggie Navarro will be competing at the ITA East Sectional Championship, being held Nov. 6-9 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Genis Salas, Rolls and Lacy will compete in singles with Rolls and Gill and Lacy and Navarro playing in the doubles draw.