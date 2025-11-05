Lempers Named NFHCA Defensive Player of the Week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Virginia field hockey’s Nilou Lempers continues to impress as she was named the NFHCA’s National Defensive Player of the Week the organization announced on Wednesday (Nov. 5).

Lempers was recently named the ACC Goalkeeper of the Year and earned All-ACC first team honors. The junior has also been named ACC Defensive Player of the Week three times this season. The Amsterdam, Netherlands native recorded eight shutouts this season, six against ranked teams. She ranks second in the NCAA in save percentage (0.864) while Virginia ranks first as a team in the same category (0.873). The Cavaliers also rank second in goals against average (0.59) and shutouts per game (0.60). This marks Lempers first NFHCA accolades.

After beating Stanford 4-3 in the quarterfinals, Virginia advanced to the ACC Championship semifinal. Lempers and the Cavaliers will be back in action on Thursday, Nov. 6 at Trager Stadium in Louisville, Ky. to take on the winner of Wake Forest vs Syracuse. Semifinal game times TBA.