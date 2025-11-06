Virginia Advances to ACC Championship Final with Shootout Victory Over Syracuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Virginia field hockey team (16-1) will advance to the ACC Championship final after beating Syracuse (12-6) 3-2 on Thursday (Nov. 6) Trager Stadium in Louisville, Ky. The Cavaliers beat the Orange 4-1 in a shootout to ultimately earn the victory.

Goals (Assist)

11:25 Virginia — Catalina Quinteros (Emma Watchilla)

25:26 Syracuse — Bo Van kempen (Henni Nation, Lana Hamilton)

29:34 Syracuse — Bo Van kempen (Pati Strunk, Lana Hamilton)

48:27 Virginia — Suze Leemans (Lauren Kenah)



Shootout (UVA 4-1)

Virginia: ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓

With the 3-2 victory over Syracuse, Virginia will face off against North Carolina for the ACC Championship title on Friday (Nov. 7).

HOOS TO THE 'SHIP 🗣️@UVAFieldHockey wins it in a shootout! pic.twitter.com/vVidjLBj7q — The ACC (@theACC) November 6, 2025

Syracuse: x x ✓Virginia advanced to the ACC Championship final with a 3-2 victory over Syracuse. After the score remained tied at the end of regulation, the two teams battled in a double overtime. With the score still tied at the conclusion of the two overtime periods, the teams went into a shootout for which Virginia won 4-1.Both teams started strong from the first whistle. Virginia was able to find the back of the net first as sophomore Catalina Quinteros scored her fourth goal of the season assisted by Emma Watchilla. Watchilla comes off of scoring two goals of her own against Stanford in the quarterfinal just two days ago. At the end of the first quarter, the Cavaliers were up 1-0.Syracuse responded in the second quarter as Bo Van kempen scored two goals in three minutes. At the half, Syracuse was up by one as the score stood at 2-1 in favor of the Orange. It was a battle in the third quarter as neither team was able to find the back of the net and Virginia had yet to earn a penalty corner. In the 49minute, graduate student Suze Leemans scored her fifth goal of the season assisted by senior Lauren Kenah to tie things up at two apiece. Virginia scored on its first earned penalty corner of the game. The score remained 2-2 at the end of regulation sending the two teams into overtime. After a tight battle in two overtime periods, the teams went into a shootout where Virginia came out on top 4-1. There was a defensive foul on Virginia sophomore Amelie Rees’ attempt which granted Virginia a penalty stroke. Junior Mia Abello took the penalty stroke and converted it to win the game.

Starting in goal, Virginia’s Nilou Lempers recorded a season high nine saves while Syracuse’s starting goalkeeper, Jessie Eiselin, recorded four saves.