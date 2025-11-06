Virginia Hosts NC Central Friday at JPJ

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (1-0) hosts NC Central (0-1) in non-conference action on Friday, Nov. 7. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra and Virginia Sports Radio Network.

For Openers

• UVA meets NC Central for the third time.

• UVA improved to 26-2 in its last 28 season-opening games with the 87-53 win over Rider on Monday, Nov. 3.

• Thijs De Ridder (21 points, 10 rebounds) recorded the first 20-point, 10-rebound double-double in a UVA debut since Chris Williams tallied 20 points and 10 rebounds against VCU on Nov. 13, 1998.

• UVA is 105-11 at JPJ in non-conference play since 2009-10.

• Ryan Odom recorded his first win as head coach at Virginia against Rider on Nov. 3.

Broadcast Information

• The Virginia-NC Central game will be carried online at WatchESPN.com.

• The game will also be broadcast on Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.

• Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

The New Head Coach

• Ryan Odom was named the University of Virginia’s Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach on March 22.

• He spent the last two seasons at VCU, leading the Rams to a 52-21 record and 2025 NCAA Tournament berth.

• VCU won the 2025 Atlantic-10 Tournament and shared the A-10 regular-season championship.

• UVA is Odom’s fifth stint as a collegiate head coach. Over the past 12 seasons, he has compiled a career record of 223-127, including stops at Utah State (2021-23), UMBC (2017-2021), Lenoir-Rhyne (2016), Charlotte (2015, interim head coach) and UVA (2025-present).

• Odom led UMBC, Utah State and VCU to the NCAA Tournament during his second season at those schools.

• Odom coached UMBC to a stunning upset against Virginia in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament, marking the first time a No. 16 seed defeated a No. 1 seed in the event’s history.

Last Time Out

• Thijs De Ridder tallied 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead Virginia to an 87-53 win over Rider on Nov. 3.

• De Ridder’s performance marked UVA’s first 20-10 game since Jayden Gardner posted 23 points and 12 rebounds vs. Clemson on March 10, 2023.

• UVA led 42-32 at the half before outscoring Rider 28-3 over the first 12 minutes of the second half.

• Johann Grünloh added 12 points and seven rebounds, while Chance Mallory, Sam Lewis and Jacari White each added 11 points.

• UVA had 22 offensive rebounds, most since 23 vs. Morgan State in 2015.

• UVA blocked nine shots, highlighted by four from Ugonna Onyenso and three from Grünloh.

The Virginia Standard

• The Virginia Standard is to pursue excellence and is built on the six pillars of humility, passion, unity, servanthood, thankfulness and accountability,

• We play with pace, share the basketball and our defensive style is to dictate and disrupt.

Hoo Are These Cavaliers?

• The 2025-26 roster is highlighted by 12 newcomers, including transfers Dallin Hall (BYU), Malik Thomas (San Francisco), Devin Tillis (UC Irvine), Jacari White (North Dakota State), Ugonna Onyenso (Kansas State), Sam Lewis (Toledo) and Martin Carrere (VCU).

• UVA added European imports Thijs De Ridder (Bilbao Basket), Johann Grünloh (RASTA Vechta) and true freshmen Silas Barksdale (Woodside High School), Chance Mallory (St. Anne’s Belfield) and Owen Odom (Collegiate School).

• Redshirt sophomores Elijah Gertrude, Carter Lang and Desmond Roberts are the lone returners from last year’s team.

• UVA returned four points (all from Roberts) from 2024-25.

All Time vs. NC Central

• UVA is 2-0 all-time against NCCU, posting a 77-47 win over the Eagles in 2023-24 and 73-61 win in the season opener in 2022-23. Both contests were held at John Paul Jones Arena.

There’s No Place Like Home

• Virginia is 257-63 (.803), including a 1-0 mark in 2025-26, in 20 seasons at John Paul Jones Arena.

• UVA is 41-10 in its last 51 home contests.

• UVA is 105-11 in non-league action at JPJ since 2009-10.

• UVA has won 10+ home games for 16 straight seasons.

On The Horizon

