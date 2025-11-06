Virginia Set for Road Weekend at No. 10 SMU, No. 3 Pittsburgh

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – To open the longest road swing of the season, the Virginia Volleyball team (10-12, 3-9 ACC) will head to Texas for a match with No. 10 SMU on Friday (Nov. 7) before heading to Pennsylvania for a showdown with No. 3 Pittsburgh to close out the weekend on Sunday (Nov. 9).
Match Information
Matchup: Virginia at No. 10 SMU
Date/Time: Friday, Nov. 7 • 8 p.m.
Location: Moody Gymnasium (Dallas, Texas)
Watch: ACCNX
Live Stats: Statbroadcast
Matchup: Virginia at No. 3 Pittsburgh
Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 26 • 1 p.m.
Location: Fitzgerald Fieldhouse (Pittsburgh, Pa.)
Watch: ACC Network
Live Stats: Statbroadcast
SEASON OVERVIEW
- This year marks the 47th season of Virginia Volleyball, which held its inaugural season in 1979.
- In 46 complete seasons, UVA is 694-768 (.470) all-time.
- The Cavaliers are set to host 14 matches on Grounds this season, including five matches at John Paul Jones Arena.
- Head coach Shannon Wells is in her fifth season at the helm.
SERIES HISTORY
- The Cavaliers of Virginia and Mustangs of SMU are playing for just the second time in program history on Friday. SMU took the first match between the two squads in Charlottesville last season, 3-0.
- Friday’s match at No. 10 SMU will be the first time playing in the state of Texas since participating in the Baylor Classic during the 2016 season.
- Virginia and Pittsburgh have met 22 times on the volleyball court, with the Panthers winning 19 of the contests and the last 12 meetings.
- For a complete list of series results, visit the Virginia Volleyball Record Book.
EARLY ENNIST
- After tallying over 2,000 kills during her prep career, freshman Reagan Ennist has a team-best 160 kills this season. Ennist’s 237 kills are the most by a freshman in the Shannon Wells era.
- Entering the primetime showdown with Virginia Tech, Ennist is averaging 3.29 kills per set, which ranks sixth all-time among UVA freshmen.
THROWING A BLOCK PARTY
- Over the first two-thirds of the season, UVA has performed well at the net, ranking 76th nationally in blocks per set (2.38) and 82nd in total blocks.
- Jasmine Robinson and Kate Dean have led the block party. The dynamic duo is each averaging just over one block per set.
- Robinson ranks 18th in the ACC, averaging 1.10 blocks per set, while Dean sits 20th in the league with an average of 1.08.
CLASH CHAMPS
- For the fourth straight season, the Virginia Cavaliers claimed a full point in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash by sweeping the season series with Virginia Tech. UVA has taken eight consecutive matches off the Hokies, the longest win streak in series history.
- Virginia opened Clash Week by reverse sweeping Virginia in Blacksburg before securing the full point for the Orange & Blue with a sweep in front of 2,576 fans at John Paul Jones Arena.
- Freshman Reagan Ennist led all Hoos with 38 kills en route to her second ACC Freshman of the Week honors. Ennist is the first Cavalier since Anna Walsh in 2015 to garner multiple ACC freshman of the Week honors in the same year.
REWRITING THE RECORD BOOKS
- Freshman outside hitter Reagan Ennist had a game for the ages in UVA’s thrilling five-set victory over Syracuse en route to her first ACC Freshman of the Week honor.
- In the win, Ennist racked up a Virginia freshman record 32 kills. The 32 kills were the most by a Cavalier since Deanna Zwarich tallied 33 kills against Duke in 2000.
- The freshman’s 32 kills are the fifth-most ever by a Cavalier in a single match. Her 32 kills came on 89 swings, which set a record for most attempts in a single match.