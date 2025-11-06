Virginia Set for Road Weekend at No. 10 SMU, No. 3 Pittsburgh

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – To open the longest road swing of the season, the Virginia Volleyball team (10-12, 3-9 ACC) will head to Texas for a match with No. 10 SMU on Friday (Nov. 7) before heading to Pennsylvania for a showdown with No. 3 Pittsburgh to close out the weekend on Sunday (Nov. 9).

Match Information

Matchup: Virginia at No. 10 SMU

Date/Time: Friday, Nov. 7 • 8 p.m.

Location: Moody Gymnasium (Dallas, Texas)

Watch: ACCNX

Live Stats: Statbroadcast

Matchup: Virginia at No. 3 Pittsburgh

Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 26 • 1 p.m.

Location: Fitzgerald Fieldhouse (Pittsburgh, Pa.)

Watch: ACC Network

Live Stats: Statbroadcast

SEASON OVERVIEW

Head coach Shannon Wells is in her fifth season at the helm.

The Cavaliers are set to host 14 matches on Grounds this season, including five

This year marks the 47th season of Virginia Volleyball, which held its inaugural season in 1979.

SERIES HISTORY

The Cavaliers of Virginia and Mustangs of SMU are playing for just the second time in program history on Friday. SMU took the first match between the two squads in Charlottesville last season, 3-0.

Friday’s match at No. 10 SMU will be the first time playing in the state of Texas since participating in the Baylor Classic during the 2016 season.

Virginia and Pittsburgh have met 22 times on the volleyball court, with the Panthers winning 19 of the contests and the last 12 meetings.