Cavaliers Drop Friday Night Contest at No. 10 SMU

DALLAS, Texas – The Virginia volleyball team (10-13, 3-10 ACC) fell in three sets (7-25, 17-25, 18-25) to No. 10 SMU (18-5, 10-3) on Friday night (Nov. 7) at Moody Coliseum.

Reagan Ennist tallied a match-high nine kills and had eight digs on the evening. At the net, Jasmine Robinson and Caroline Lang each collected a team-best three blocks. Zoey Dood led UVA with 15 assists and nine digs in the match.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1: SMU 25, Virginia 7

SMU opened the scoring on Friday night with a pair of points before Ennist recorded her first kill of the evening. Following a Becca Wight kill that made it 3-2 SMU, the Mustangs went on an 11-3 run that forced UVA to use both of its timeouts. SMU capped off the opening set by tallying 11 of the final 14 points.

Set 2: SMU 25, Virginia 17

Wight opened the scoring for the Cavaliers with a kill prior to the two squads trading points to a 4-4 tie. A SMU service error and a Boothe kill put UVA up 7-5 before the Mustangs strung together six-straight points. Virginia pulled back to within four points at 18-14 with a 6-1 run that Ennist powered. The Mustangs put away the Cavalier rally by collecting the final four points in the set.

Set 3: SMU 25, Virginia 18

The Mustangs sprinted out to a 12-4 lead in the final set of the night before Lang ended the SMU run with a kill. A pair of kills from Ennist and Dood cut the deficit to six at 16-10. After the Mustangs led by as many as 10 in the set, back-to-back Ennist kills shrank the SMU advantage to 23-18 before a service ace from Madison Scheer put the match away for the Mustangs.

MATCH NOTES

SMU moves to 2-0 all-time against Virginia.

Friday’s match was the first time this season that Virginia did not record a service ace.

Reagan Ennist has led Virginia in kills during all 13 ACC matches this season.

UP NEXT

Virginia will head to No. 3 Pittsburgh on Sunday (Nov. 9) for a nationally televised matinee match. First serve is set for noon and will be televised on the ACC Network.