Martina Genis Salas Advances to Sectional Quarterfinals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Members of the Virginia women’s tennis team will be competing in two tournaments this week, both of which serve as qualifiers for the 2025 NCAA Singles and Doubles Championship.
Melodie Collard and Vivian Yang will compete in the doubles draw of the ITA Conference Masters Championship being held Nov. 6-9 at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, Calif.
Each NCAA Division I conference designates one singles player and one doubles team from each gender to participate in the ITA Conference Masters Championship, with Collard and Yang representing the ACC. Three doubles teams (champion, finalist and third place) will qualify for the NCAA Doubles Championship.
Collard and Yang are the No. 1 seed in the draw and have a first-round bye. They open play on Friday in the Round of 16.
Martina Genis Salas, Katie Rolls, Isabelle Lacy, Blair Gill and Meggie Navarro will be competing at the ITA East Sectional Championship, being held Nov. 6-9 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Genis Salas, Rolls and Lacy will compete in singles with Rolls and Gill and Lacy and Navarro playing in the doubles draw.
The 2025 ITA Sectional Championships will have a draw size of the following, (Singles: 32) (Doubles: 16). From this, six singles players from each sectional will qualify for the NCAA Singles Championship (semifinalists, two quarterfinal playoff winners) and three doubles teams (champion, finalist, third place).
The NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships are being held Nov. 18-23 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.
Annabelle Xu and Yang have already qualified for the singles championship with Xu and Genis Salas qualifying for doubles.
Quick Recap
The Cavaliers went 3-0 in singles on Thursday, with Genis Salas, Lacy and Rolls all advancing to the Round of 16. On Friday, Genis Salas earned a spot in the quarterfinals with a 6-2, 6-1 win. She will take on No. 12 Theadora Rabman on Saturday in the quarters.
Melodie Collard and Vivian Yang began play at ITA Conference Masters with a victory in the doubles round of 16. They added a straight-set win against the No. 6 seeds from Xavier to advance to Saturday’s semifinals.
Results
Singles
R32 Martina Genis Salas (VA) def Eva Elbaz (PRIN) 6-4, 7-6 (4)
R16 Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Oliwia Orlinska (UMD) 6-2, 6-1
QF Martina Genis Salas (VA) vs [8] #12 Theodora Rabman (UNC) Saturday 11 am
R32 Katie Rolls (VA) def. Orly Ogilvy (Yale) 6-4, 1-6, 6-1
R16 [6] Ria Bhakta (CLEM) def. Katie Rolls (VA) 6-4, 6-2
R32 Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. Malak El Allami (Columbia) 6-1, 6-4
R16 [7] Mia Slama (NCST) def. Isabelle Lacy (VA) 6-1, 6-2
Doubles
R32 [1] #9 Melodie Collard/Vivian Yang (VA) Bye
R16 [1] #9 Melodie Collard/Vivian Yang (VA) def. Isabella Brilliant/Madison Smith (ARMY) 6-7 (4), 6-2, 10-4
QF [1] #9 Melodie Collard/Vivian Yang (VA) def. [6] #40 Clara Owen/Abby Nugent (Xavier) 6-3, 6-4
SF [1] #9 Melodie Collard/Vivian Yang (VA) vs [5] #31 Wang/Roselli (WICH ST) Saturday 5:30 pm ET
R16 Alana Boyce/Tatum Evans (UNC) def. Katie Rolls/Blair Gill (VA) 6-1, 6-1
Conso Katie Rolls/Blair Gill (VA) vs Candela Yecora/Romana Cisovska, Friday 3:30 pm
R16 Seren Agar/Alexandra Torre (BC) def. Meggie Navarro/Isabelle Lacy (VA) 6-3, 7-6 (3)
Conso Meggie Navarro/Isabelle Lacy (VA) vs Madeline Jessup/Anna Maria Fedotova (PRIN), Friday 2:15
ITA Sectional Schedule
Thursday November 6th
Singles R32
Doubles R16
Friday November 7th
Singles R16
Singles Consolation R16
Doubles QF
Doubles Consolation QF
Saturday November 8th
Singles QF
Singles Consolation QF
Doubles SF
Doubles Consolation SF
Sunday November 9th
Singles QF Playoff
Singles Consolation SF
Singles Consolation F
Doubles 3/4 Playoff
Doubles Consolation Final