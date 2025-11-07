Tiffany Announces 2025 Season Award Winners

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia men’s lacrosse head coach Lars Tiffany announced the program’s 2025 season award winners at its annual banquet Friday evening (Nov. 7).

The list of accolades was highlighted by Allen Voshell award, bestowed to the team’s most outstanding player. This year’s recipient was long-stick midfielder Ben Wayer, who for the second consecutive season led the team in ground balls (70), and was selected by the Philadelphia Waterdogs in the third round of the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) Draft.

Among UVA’s returners in 2026, Will Erdmann (Class of ’99 Unsung Hero), John Schroter (Co-Defensive MVP), Truitt Sunderland (Offensive MVP) and Henry Metz (Most Improved) all received recognition.

Recent graduates Tommy McNeal (Doyle Smith), Noah Chizmar (Harry Gaver Award for Leadership), Griffin Kology (Co-Defensive MVP), Dawson Chitwood (Co-Tom Rixey Award for Spirit and Inspiration) and Max Wooten (Co-Tom Rixey Award for Spirit and Inspiration) and Matthew Nunes (Lawrie Riggs Award for Commitment and Citizenship) were also honored.

Rob Schmalz ‘90 was named the recipient of this year’s Tommy Compton Award, which is given annually to a UVA men’s lacrosse alum recognized for his meaningful contributions to the program.