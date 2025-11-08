Collard, Yang Qualify for NCAA Doubles Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Members of the Virginia women’s tennis team competed at two tournaments this week, both of which served as qualifiers for the 2025 NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships.

Melodie Collard and Vivian Yang were doubles finalists at the ITA Conference Masters Championship held Nov. 6-9 at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, Calif. Their finish earns them an invitation to compete in the 2025 NCAA Doubles Championships being held Nov. 18-23 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.

Martina Genis Salas was a singles quarterfinalist at the ITA East Sectional Championship, held Nov. 6-9 in Chapel Hill, N.C., coming up one win shy of qualifying.

Collard and Yang were the top seed in the doubles draw at the ITA Conference Masters, earning a first-round bye, before picking up three wins to advance to the finals. They opted not to play the championship match, finishing as finalists in the tournament.

The Cavaliers had three singles players and two doubles teams competing at the ITA East Sectional. Genis Salas won two matches to advance to the quarterfinals before falling against No. 12 Theodora Rabman of UNC. She faced No. 49 Liv Hovde of Duke on Sunday in a quarterfinal playoff with the winner of that match (Hovde in straight sets) earning the sectional’s final qualification to the NCAA Singles Championship.

Katie Rolls and Isabelle Lacy both advanced to the singles Round of 16 at the ITA East Sectional. Both of the Cavalier doubles teams lost their first-round matches.

Both tournaments were the final opportunity for players to qualify for the NCAA Championships.

For the ITA Conference Masters, each NCAA Division I conference designated one singles player and one doubles team from each gender to participate, with Collard and Yang representing the ACC. Three doubles teams (champion, finalist and third place) qualified for the NCAA Doubles Championship.

The 2025 ITA Sectional Championships had 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams. Six singles players from each sectional qualified for the NCAA Singles Championship (semifinalists, two quarterfinal playoff winners) and three doubles teams (champion, finalist, third place).

With this week’s results, the Cavaliers will have two doubles teams (Collard & Yang and Genis Salas & Annabelle Xu) and two singles players (Yang and Xu) competing in the NCAA Championships.

Collard won the 2024 NCAA Doubles Championship playing alongside partner Elaine Chervinsky. The tandem were the first NCAA Doubles Champions in UVA program history. This will be Collard’s fourth time competing in the doubles championship.

This will be Yang’s second time playing in the NCAA Doubles Championship after making the draw last season while playing at Pepperdine.