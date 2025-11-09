Simmonds’ Late Strike Powers Virginia to ACC Semifinal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Freshman Nick Simmonds came through once again in a crucial moment, scoring the game-winning goal to lift top-seeded Virginia to its third ACC Semifinal appearance in four seasons. The fourth-ranked Cavaliers (11-1-4) rallied from an early deficit to defeat ninth-seeded North Carolina (9-5-4) 2-1 on Sunday evening (Nov. 9) at Klöckner Stadium.

Goals (Assist)

27’ North Carolina – Bracken Serra (Abeal)

34’ Virginia – Beauvois (Simmonds, Pelà)

78’ Virginia – Simmonds (De Vicente)

How it Happened:

minute when Nacho Abeal dribbled the ball down to the byline and picked out Gabriel Bracken Serra inside the six-yard box who directed his chance inside the far post to give Carolina a 1-0 advantage. With just under 10 minutes remaining in the second half, the Cavaliers pulled themselves back on level terms. On the right wing, Reese Miller played the ball in to Umberto Pelà who, with one touch, sent Simmonds in behind the Carolina back line. Simmonds centered the ball to Triton Beauvois who blasted his chance into the back of the net.

Late in the first half Virginia had a chance to take the lead as Simmonds let one fly from outside the penalty area, but his chance skipped off the top of the crossbar. The teams would go into the break locked at 1-1.

In the 78th minute, Jesus De Vicente played a long pass to Simmonds who once again fired away from outside the area. This time, the ball found the back of the net after taking a deflection off the Carolina goalkeeper.

SIMMONDS STRIKES LATE AND VIRGINIA TAKES THE LEAD 🔥#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/KysXiyrppB — Virginia Men's Soccer (@UVAMenSoccer) November 9, 2025

minute, UVA was awarded a penalty kick for a handball in the box. However, the Cavalier attempt rang off the crossbar and the advantage remained at just one goal. Carolina’s best chance of the game came off the resulting counterattack after the missed penalty. However, Casper Mols made his third save of the match to help see out the 2-1 victory.

With the Win:

Virginia advances to the ACC Semifinal round for the third time in four seasons

The Cavaliers improve to 49-21-14 all-time in the ACC tournament

UVA improves to 38-42-53 against the Tar Heels all-time

Virginia remains unbeaten at Klöckner Stadium with a 7-0-3 record on its home turf

Additional Notes:

Simmonds recorded his ninth goal of the season to lead the team and his second game-winner of the season

Simmonds has logged three games with multiple goal involvements this season

Triton Beauvois notched the fifth goal of his career and his first since last season’s ACC semifinal (11/14/24)

Beauvois’ goal marks his third in an ACC Men’s Soccer Championship match after scoring twice in last season’s competition

Umberto Pelà recorded his sixth assist on the season; he is second on the team in points (14) and tied for third in assists (6)

Jesus De Vicente logged hi seventh assist of the season to rank second on the team

The Cavaliers did not concede a corner kick in the match

Virginia outshot Carolina 12-9 on the night

Casper Mols made four saves in goal

From Head Coach George Gelnovatch:

“This time of the year against a very good UNC team, what a performance. The thing for me is that we had to fight back. This is the first time, in a big game, that we’ve had to do that. It’s been a while since we’ve been scored on first in an ACC game. The response was excellent in the first half to get the equalizer, and wearing them down, getting our chances in the second half. Then once we took the lead a championship performance is locking it down. That’s what I’m most proud of.”

Up Next:

The top-seeded Cavaliers advance to the ACC Semifinal round for the third time in four years. Virginia will take on California on Thursday (Nov. 13) at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. The match will kick off at either 5:30 p.m. or 8 p.m.