UVA Claims Both Races at Rivanna Romp

EARLYSVILLE, Va. — The Virginia rowing team swept both races at the Rivanna Romp Sunday (Nov. 9) on the Rivanna Reservoir. UVA won the Varsity Eight, and Varsity Four to conclude its fall season.

The annual regatta featured crews from Georgetown, Minnesota, Navy, North Carolina and Old Dominion. Virginia has captured the last 19 Varsity Eight races at the Romp, while the UVA Varsity Four has won 16 of the last 18 races.

UVA’s Varsity Eight claimed the win at the Rivanna Romp, completing the 4,000-meter course with a winning time of 13:39.51. UVA’s 2V8 finished second at 13:41.11 followed by Minnesota’s V8 (13:57.45), North Carolina’s V8 (14:11.16) and Virginia’s 3V8 (14:11.70). UVA’s 4V8 and 5V8 placed 11th and 12th, respectively.

The Cavaliers’ Varsity Four defeated UVA’s Second Varsity Four 14:38.64-14:46.27. Minnesota’s 2V4 finished third at 14:58.07 and UVA’s 3V4 placed fourth at 15:02.56. UVA’s 4V4 placed seventh at 15:22.68 and the 5V4 was eighth at 15:26.87. UVA 6V4 finished 19th at 16:10.83.

“It doesn’t get much better for a gorgeous fall day of racing than the 28th edition of the Rivanna Romp,” UVA head coach Wesley Ng said. “It was an exciting moment for our program as our new UVA rowers represented Virginia for the first time. Having five eights in the top half of the field and five fours in the top eight was a great reflection of the depth and quality of our training. The coherence and continuity of our approach continue to build, and it’s rewarding to see that progress take shape. We’re grateful to Navy, Georgetown, Minnesota, Old Dominion, and North Carolina for coming to race. Fall racing opportunities really are special and bring good focus to the training.

“Racing in front of our home fans and families makes this regatta even more meaningful, and the support of our community gives it real energy. We’ll now turn our attention to making the November-to-February training window as productive as the first 12 weeks of our season. We have a lot of training and learning to do, and I know that we have the appetite for it!”

Virginia Lineups

Varsity Eight

Coxswain: Brie Joe, Stroke: Kennedy Housley, 7-seat: Skylar Morrison, 6-seat: Flynn Greene, 5-seat: Elsa Hartman, 4-seat: Lila Henn, 3-seat: PJ Balazy, 2-seat: Paula Lutz and Bow: Maddie Agudelo

Second Varsity Eight

Coxswain: Ashlyn McGinn, Stroke: Emma Alimbau-Bòrras, 7-seat: Claudia Kerry-Roger, 6-seat: Georgia Allen, 5-seat: Sophia Cavalieri, 4-seat: Lindsay O’Neil, 3-seat: Savannah Fox, 2-seat: Katie Rapaglia, Bow: Riley Richardson

Third Varsity Eight

Coxswain: Samara Coakley, Stroke: Emeline Daley, 7-seat: Sophie Bell, 6-seat: Ava Cathey, 5-seat: Reilly Katz, 4-seat: Claire Lingle, 3-seat: Ella Weeks, 2-seat: Skylar Gash and Bow: Ayla O’Neil

Fourth Varsity Eight

Coxswain: Clementine Riegelhaupt, Stroke: Molly Bidwell, 7-seat: Anna Schrieber, 6-seat: Eva Morton, 5-seat: Hannah Hill, 4-seat: Enya Gilroy, 3-seat: Mira Meek, 2-seat: Gianna Vigliotti and Bow: Maggie Warren

Fifth Varsity Eight

Coxswain: Shelby Bavin, Stroke: Elizabeth Kelly, 7-seat: Sarah Rapaglia, 6-seat: Abby Grace McGowan, 5-seat: Paulina Almy, 4-seat: Gabby Fenwick, 3-seat: Tulip Ford, 2-seat: Savannah Stack and Bow: Lexi Zukowsky

Varsity Four

Coxswain: Brie Joe, Stroke: Kennedy Housley, 3-seat: Skylar Morrison, 2-seat: Flynn Greene, Bow: Maddie Agudelo

Second Varsity Four

Coxswain: Ashlyn McGinn, Stroke: Paula Lutz, 3-seat: Elsa Hartman, 2-seat: Lila Henn, Bow: Claudia Kerry-Roger

Third Varsity Four

Coxswain: Sami Goldman, Stroke: Emma Alimbau-Bòrras, 3-seat: PJ Balazy, 2-seat: Ava Cathey, Bow: Georgia Allen

Fourth Varsity Four

Coxswain: Nuria Revilla, Stroke: Lindsay O’Neil, 3-seat: Savannah Fox, 2-seat: Ella Weeks, Bow: Sophia Cavalieri

Fifth Varsity Four

Coxswain: Nethra Thakkar, Stroke: Emeline Daley, 3-seat: Katie Rapaglia, 2-seat: Skylar Gash, Bow: Reilly Katz

Sixth Varsity Four

Coxswain: Shelby Bavin, Stroke: Gianna Vigliotti, 3-seat: Mira Meek, 2-seat: Elizabeth Kelly, Bow: Savannah Stack