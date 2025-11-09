Virginia Hosting NCAA First and Second Round Games

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia field hockey team (16-2) earned an at-large bid to the 2025 NCAA Field Hockey Championship and will host first- and second-round games Nov. 14 and 16 at Turf Field in Charlottesville, Va.

Virginia (16-2) earned an at-large bid into the field of 18 teams and will serve as one of four host sites for the tournament’s first two rounds. The Cavaliers are the No. 4 seed in the championship.

The Cavaliers will open play on Friday, Nov. 14 at noon against Miami (OH) (15-4). Northwestern (18-1) and Yale (12-5) will play in the second game at approximately 2:30 p.m. The advancing teams will face one another on Sunday, Nov. 16 at 1 p.m.

This is the seventh time Virginia has hosted first and second-round matches, most recently in 2019.

It is the Cavaliers’ 29th trip to the NCAA Championship, and their ninth in the last 10 years.

Tickets go on sale Monday, November 10 at 9 a.m. Tickets are $11. Tickets for the first round include admission to both games on Friday. Seating is general admission, first come, first serve. Fans can purchase tickets at uvatix.com or by calling the ticket office at 434-924-8821. Fans are encouraged to purchase in advance to expedite the entry process.

Parking will be $10 in advance or $15 per vehicle drive-up.

North Carolina, Harvard, and Princeton will be the other three host sites for the first- and second-round games. The winner of each site will advance to the NCAA semifinals on Friday, Nov. 21 at Williams Field in Durham, N.C.

Friday, Nov. 14 — 1st Round

12 pm – Virginia vs Miami (OH)

2:30 pm – Northwestern vs Yale

Admission – $11 ($4 for UVA students)

Paid Parking beginning 11:00am – $10

Sunday, November 16 — 2nd Round

1:00 pm — Winner of Game 1 v. Winner of Game 2

Admission – $11 ($4 for UVA Students)

Paid Parking beginning 11:30am – $10