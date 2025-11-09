Virginia Swept by No. 3 Pittsburgh on Sunday

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The Virginia volleyball team (10-14, 3-11 ACC) lost in straight sets (15-25, 19-25, 12-25) to No. 3 Pittsburgh (21-3, 13-1) on Sunday afternoon (Nov. 9) at Fitzgerald Field House.

In the contest, Reagan Ennist tallied a team-best 10 kills and a pair of blocks to tie for the most by a Cavalier. Becca Wight added eight more kills of her own, while Kate Dean and Jasmine Robinson also recorded two blocks in the match. Katie Barrier collected eight digs to tie the Panthers’ Marina Pezelj for the match lead.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1: Pittsburgh 25, Virginia 15

The homestanding Panthers opened Sunday’s matinee by scoring 12 of the first 16 points of the match to force a Virginia timeout. Out of the UVA timeout, the Cavaliers manufactured a 4-0 run that was highlighted by a Hannah Scott service ace. Pittsburgh closed out the first game by tallying eight of the final 10 points.

Set 2: Pittsburgh 25, Virginia 19

Virginia took its first lead of the day by collecting three of the first four points in the set. After Pittsburgh rallied to tie the game at 6-6, the two squads traded points until the Panthers took the lead for good at 15-14. Back-to-back service aces from Scott brought UVA to within a point at 20-19 prior to Pittsburgh closing out the set on a 5-0 run.

Set 3: Pittsburgh 25, Virginia 12

In the final set of the afternoon, Pittsburgh nabbed three of the first four points in the game before Wight and Scott teamed up for back-to-back kills. Following a UVA block from Ennist and Robinson at 6-5, the Panthers went on a 6-2 run that forced Virginia to use a timeout. In the later stages of the set, Pittsburgh led by as many as 11 at 21-10 before Ennist recorded back-to-back kills for the final Cavalier points of the day.

MATCH NOTES

Pittsburgh moves to 20-3 all-time against Virginia and has taken the last 13 matches over the Cavaliers.

Hannah Scott tied her career-high with three service aces on Sunday.

Reagan Ennist has led Virginia in kills during all 14 ACC matches this season.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers will continue the longest road swing of the season next weekend with a pair of matches at No. 15 North Carolina and Duke.