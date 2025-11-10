Two Cavaliers Competing in Drummondville Challenger Main Draw

DRUMMONDVILLE, Canada– Two members of the Virginia men’s tennis team will be competing at the Challenger Banque Nationale de Drummondville, an ATP Challenger 75-level tournament being held Nov. 9-16 at the René-Verrier Indoor Tennis Centre in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada.

Sophomore Jangjun Kim will begin competition on Sunday in singles qualifying, while sophomore Keegan Rice, a native of Regina, Canada, will begin play in the main draw.

Kim defeated the qualifier’s No. 8 seed Trey Hilderbrand 6-1, 6-1 in his opening match. He then picked up a 6-3, 6-2 win against 3-seed Strong Kirchheimer on Monday in the qualifying final to earn a spot in the main draw.

Rice will face No. 6 seed Alex Kybakov in his opener. Rybakov is ranked No. 268 in the world.