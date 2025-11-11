Anonymous Donor Pledges Million-Dollar Matching Gift for Baseball

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia Athletics and the Virginia Athletics Foundation announced today (Nov. 11) an extraordinary opportunity to elevate support for Virginia Baseball.

A generous anonymous donor has pledged to match every dollar contributed to the Baseball Enhancement Fund and baseball current-use scholarship growth made possible through the House v. NCAA settlement, up to $1 million. This transformational commitment celebrates both the program’s proud legacy and its bright future under the new leadership of Head Coach Chris Pollard.

Message From Head Baseball Coach Chris Pollard

“What a tremendous opportunity that this matching gift provides. On behalf of our players and coaches, I am thrilled to express our sincere gratitude for the transformative support. I hope this matching gift serves as an exciting motivation to everyone in the UVA Baseball Family. Let’s make this happen, Hoos!”

Message From Kevin Miller – Executive Director & Deputy Athletics Director for VAF

“The anonymous commitment is not just an investment, it’s an invitation. The donor is challenging all of us in the Virginia Baseball family to rise together and match their support by the start of the season. Every gift matters. Every dollar will be matched, doubling your impact and helping us position Virginia Baseball for both immediate and long-term success.”

About Virginia Athletics Foundation

The Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) proudly supports the University of Virginia’s 27 men’s and women’s Division I programs. Cavalier Olympic sport programs consistently rank among the nation’s best, but their continued success depends on strong philanthropic investment. The leadership and generosity reflected in gifts like this ignite the spirit of Virginia Athletics, fueling championship pursuits, enriching the student-athlete experience, and inspiring the next generation of Cavaliers.

Every gift, no matter the size, will be matched 1:1, doubling your impact on Virginia Baseball and the student-athletes who benefit from your generosity. For those looking to make an even greater difference, gifts of $25,000 or more (payable over five years) qualify for Sabre Society membership. To explore this meaningful investment, fans and friends of the program please reach out to Ryan Schulman, Senior Director of Development, Major Gifts & Campaign Strategy, at rschulman@virginia.edu.