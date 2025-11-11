Vivian Yang Representing New Zealand at Billie Jean King Cup Playoffs

GORZOW, Poland – Virginia women’s tennis junior Vivian Yang will be representing New Zealand at Billie Jean King Cup playoff matches Nov. 14-16 in Gorzow Wielkopolski, Poland.

New Zealand will be competing in Play-offs Group B against host-nation Poland and Romania.

This is Yang’s fourth nomination to the Billie Jean King Cup team. She has played in seven ties with a 3-0 records in doubles and a 1-3 mark in singles.

Each Play-offs event will be held in one location over three days, with the host nation having the choice of venue and surface. The nation finishing in first place in each Play-off group will advance to the 2026 Qualifiers, where they will compete for a place at the 2026 Finals. The nations finishing in second and third place in each group will compete in one of the three regional Group I events (Americas, Asia/Oceania or Europe/Africa) next season.

The 2025 Play-offs are being played as seven groups of three nations on a round-robin basis as the last part of the transition from the previous format to the current format. This year’s Finals, which were played in Shenzhen in September, were the first to be played as an eight-team event, mirroring the existing Davis Cup Final 8 format.

Traditional home-or-away ties will return in both the Qualifiers and Play-offs from 2026 onwards (confirmed dates here).

The schedules for the Play-offs were announced in August. All ties at the Play-offs will be played as best-of-three matches – two singles matches followed by a doubles match. All matches will be played as best-of-three tiebreak sets.