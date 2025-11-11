Virginia Entertains Hampton Tuesday Night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (2-0) hosts Hampton (1-1) in non-conference action on Tuesday, Nov. 11. Tipoff is slated for 9 p.m. on ACC Network and Virginia Sports Radio Network.

For Openers

• UVA meets Hampton for the first time since 2017.

• UVA is 106-11 at JPJ in non-conference play since 2009-10.

• UVA has scored 80 or more points in its first two games for the first time since 2007-08 (Vermont and Howard).

• Thijs De Ridder scored 21 points against Rider and 20 against NC Central, becoming the first UVA freshman to open their debut season with back-to-back 20-point games since Sylven Landesberg in 2008 (28 vs. VMI and 21 against USF).

Broadcast Information

• The Virginia-Hampton game will be televised on ACC Network and carried online at WatchESPN.com

• The game will also be broadcast on Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.

• Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

The New Head Coach

• Ryan Odom was named the University of Virginia’s Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach on March 22.

• He spent the last two seasons at VCU, leading the Rams to a 52-21 record and 2025 NCAA Tournament berth.

• VCU won the 2025 Atlantic-10 Tournament and shared the A-10 regular-season championship.

• UVA is Odom’s fifth stint as a collegiate head coach. Over the past 12 seasons, he has compiled a career record of 224-127, including stops at Utah State (2021-23), UMBC (2017-2021), Lenoir-Rhyne (2016), Charlotte (2015, interim head coach) and UVA (2025-present).

• Odom led UMBC, Utah State and VCU to the NCAA Tournament during his second season at those schools.

• Odom coached UMBC to a stunning upset against Virginia in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament, marking the first time a No. 16 seed defeated a No. 1 seed in the event’s history.

Last Time Out

• Thijs De Ridder scored 20 points to lead Virginia past NC Central, 81-62, on Nov. 7 at John Paul Jones Arena.

• Malik Thomas added 12 points and career-best six assists, while Sam Lewis and Ugonna Onyenso each added 10 points.

• Johann Grünloh chipped in 11 rebounds and seven blocks.

• UVA jumped to a 26-5 lead and never looked back.

• UVA out-rebounded NCCU, 48-34, including 20 offensive boards.

• Gage Lattimore led the Eagles (0-2) with 25 points.

The Virginia Standard

• The Virginia Standard is to pursue excellence and is built on the six pillars of humility, passion, unity, servanthood, thankfulness and accountability,

• We play with pace, share the basketball and our defensive style is to dictate and disrupt.\

Hoo Are These Cavaliers?

• The 2025-26 roster is highlighted by 12 newcomers, including transfers Dallin Hall (BYU), Malik Thomas (San Francisco), Devin Tillis (UC Irvine), Jacari White (North Dakota State), Ugonna Onyenso (Kansas State), Sam Lewis (Toledo) and Martin Carrere (VCU).

• UVA added European imports Thijs De Ridder (Bilbao Basket), Johann Grünloh (RASTA Vechta) and true freshmen Silas Barksdale (Woodside High School), Chance Mallory (St. Anne’s Belfield) and Owen Odom (Collegiate School).

• Redshirt sophomores Elijah Gertrude, Carter Lang and Desmond Roberts are the lone returners from last year’s team.

• UVA returned four points (all from Roberts) from 2024-25.

All-Time vs. Hampton

• UVA is 9-0 all-time against Hampton in the series that dates back to the 1998-99 season.

• The Cavaliers are 7-0 vs. the Pirates in Charlottesville, including an 82-48 victory in the last meeting on Dec. 22, 2017.

• Virginia has a 31.4 average margin of victory in the series.

• Head coach Ryan Odom meets Hampton for the first time.

Last Time vs. Hampton

• Kyle Guy had 15 points, DeAndre Hunter scored 14 and Ty Jerome added 10 as then-No. 13 Virginia wrapped up its non-conference schedule with an 82-48 victory over Hampton on Dec. 22, 2017.

• The Cavaliers held Hampton to 20.6 percent from the field in the second half.

• UVA trailed for eight minutes in the first half before 3-pointers from Jerome and Nigel Johnson, along with a dunk by Isaiah Wilkins, pulled them even.

• UVA went on a 34-10 run spanning halftime to take control.

Let it Fly

• Virginia is averaging 33 3-point attempts after two games.

• UVA has attempted 30 or more 3-pointers in back-to-back games for the first time since March of 2021, when they went 11 of 35 against Syracuse and 8 of 31 against Ohio.

• UVA’s 36 3-point attempts vs. NC Central were its most since 38 against Virginia Tech on Feb. 10, 2018

• UVA is shooting 33.3 percent (22 of 66) from 3-point range.

• Jacari White leads the team in 3-pointers (5) and 3-point attempts (12).

There’s No Place Like Home

• Virginia is 258-63 (.804), including a 2-0 mark in 2025-26, in 20 seasons at John Paul Jones Arena.

• UVA is 42-10 in its last 52 home contests.

• UVA is 106-11 in non-league action at JPJ since 2009-10.

• UVA has won 10+ home games for 16 straight seasons.

On The Horizon

