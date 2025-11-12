Gelnovatch Named ACC Coach of the Year, Six Cavaliers Pick Up ACC Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia head coach George Gelnovatch earned ACC Coach of the Year honors, while freshman Nick Simmonds was named to the All-ACC First Team and recognized as the ACC Freshman of the Year, the conference announced Wednesday (Nov. 12). In total, six Cavaliers received All-ACC honors.

Virginia’s All-ACC honorees include Simmonds (first team, all-freshman), Nick Dang (second team), Casper Mols (second team), Umberto Pelà (second team), Sebastian Pop (third team) and Zach Ehrenpreis (all-freshman).

Gelnovatch claimed his third ACC Coach of the Year award after leading the Cavaliers to the ACC regular-season title with an undefeated conference record—the program’s first since 2001. Virginia concluded the regular season with a 10-1-4 overall mark while facing the nation’s sixth-toughest schedule. The Cavaliers recorded five positive results against top-25 opponents on their way to earning the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament.

Simmonds was named ACC Freshman of the Year while earning spots on both the All-ACC First Team and All-Freshman Team following a standout debut campaign. The rookie forward scored nine goals—most among freshmen from Power Four programs this season. He becomes the seventh Cavalier to receive the award since its inception in 1990 and the second in the past three seasons (Stephen Annor, 2023). Simmonds was named ACC Player of the Week on Oct. 28 and appeared on the 2025 Hermann Trophy Midseason Watch List.

Simmonds proved to be at his best in the Cavaliers’ biggest moments, scoring eight goals in conference play. He equalized late at then-No. 8 Virginia Tech, scored twice in a 6-3 win over then-No. 1 Wake Forest, netted the game-winner at then-No. 2 NC State, recorded his first career hat trick against Clemson, assisted on the decisive goal at SMU to clinch the ACC regular-season title, and delivered the game-winner against North Carolina to send Virginia to the ACC Semifinals.

2025 ACC Men’s Soccer Season Honors

Offensive Player of the Year – Donavan Phillip, Jr., F, NC State

Defensive Player of the Year – Nikola Markovic, So., D, NC State

Midfielder of the Year – Ransford Gyan, So., Clemson

Goalkeeper of the Year – Logan Erb, Sr., NC State

Freshman of the Year – Nick Simmonds, F, Virginia

Coach of the Year – George Gelnovatch, Virginia

2025 All-ACC Team

First Team

Ransford Gyan, So., M, Clemson

Kenan Hot, Sr., M, Duke

Logan Erb, Sr., GK, NC State

Taig Healy, Sr, M, NC State

Nikola Markovic, So., D, NC State

Donavan Phillip, Jr., F, NC State

Arnau Vilamitjana, Gr., M, Pitt

Fletcher Bank, Sr., M, Stanford

Zach Bohane, Sr., M, Stanford

Nick Simmonds, Fr., F, Virginia

Cooper Flax, Sr., M, Wake Forest

Second Team

Wahabu Musah, So., F, Clemson

Nathan Richmond, Sr., M, Clemson

Kamran Acito, Sr., D, Duke

Ulfur Bjornsson, Jr., F, Duke

Dylan Kropp, Sr., D, North Carolina

Luca Nikolai, Jr., D, North Carolina

Stephan Soghomonian, So., F, SMU

Slade Starnes, Sr., D, SMU

Nick Dang, Sr., D, Virginia

Casper Mols, Gr., GK, Virginia

Umberto Pelà, Sr., M, Virginia

Third Team

Luka Lukic, Gr., F, California

Kwaku Agyabeng, Fr., M, Clemson

Misei Yoshizawa, Sr., M, Clemson

Drew Kerr, Sr., M, Duke

Jack Sandmeyer, Gr., M, North Carolina

Cal Tommy, Sr., D, NC State

Wyatt Lewis, Jr., M, Notre Dame

Nolan Spicer, Jr., M, Notre Dame

Charles-Emile Brunet, So., M, SMU

Tomas Hut, Gr., GK, Syracuse

Sebastian Pop, Gr., D, Virginia

2025 All-Freshman Team

Andrej Borak, GK, Boston College

Kwaku Agyabeng, M, Clemson

Max Simpson, M, Duke

Immanuel Mathe, D, North Carolina

Riley Moloney, D, NC State

Joshua Partal, M, Stanford

Jack Pymm, M, Stanford

Landon Darko, F, Syracuse

Zach Ehrenpreis, M, Virginia

Nick Simmonds, F, Virginia

Dagur Traustason, F, Virginia Tech