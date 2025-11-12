Hardin Announces 2026 Signing Class

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia head coach Joanna Hardin announced the signing of four student-athletes in the class of 2026 on Wednesday (Nov. 12).

The class is ranked No. 30 nationally by Softball America and No. 32 in the nation by D1Softball.

“At Virginia, we’re looking for women who are in pursuit of excellence in the classroom and competitive greatness on the field,” Hardin said. “It’s important that we have that combination and this class embodies those qualities. They are well-rounded and whole-hearted competitors. It’s our expectation that this class carries the torch in the pursuit of a national championship at Virginia. The class of 2026 is fierce, extremely competitive and driven to win.”

2025 VIRGINIA SOFTBALL NEWCOMERS

Sienna Burston | RHP | Harrisburg, Pa. | Central Dauphin High School | Stars National Coleman

• Team captain

• Athletes Go Live Pitcher of the Tournament – PGF and Colorado Sparkler

• All-Tournament Team Top 15 Scenic City 18U

• Rated a three-star recruit by Softball America

Jade Hill | IF | Lincoln, R.I. | St. Paul’s School | Rhode Island Thunder National Lotti

• Team captain

• 3x All-League selection

• 3x Lakes Region All-Star

• 3x Team Offensive MVP

• Rated a three-star recruit by Softball America

Lauren Howard | IF | Greensburg, Pa. | Hempfield Area High School | Team Pennsylvania Hall

• Ranked a four star prospect by On Deck Softball

• Ranked No. 149 overall and No. 61 middle infielder by Extra Inning Softball

• 2x All-State selection

• 3x All-Section selection

• Hempfield record holder in career runs scored and single season runs scored, batting average and triples

Ava Papaleo | OF | Yonkers, N.Y. | The Ursuline School | Top Gun National Turner

• Ranked No. 4 overall in 2026 class by Line Drive Media

• Ranked No. 63 overall in the Softball America Top 100 for class of 2026

• Ranked No. 12 at her position by Softball America

• Named Best Player in New York by MaxPreps

• 2x All-State selection