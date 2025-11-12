Morris, Taylor Named National Award Semifinalists

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia’s Chandler Morris has been named one of 20 semifinalists for the 2025 Davey O’Brien Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top quarterback, the Davey O’Brien Foundation announced on Wednesday (Nov. 12). Additionally, UVA running back J’Mari Taylor was named one of 12 semifinalists for the Burlsworth Trophy, which is awarded annually to the most outstanding college football player who began his career as a walk-on.

Both Morris and Taylor have guided Virginia (8-2, 5-1 ACC) to its best overall start since 2007.

Morris is at the helm of a UVA offense that’s averaging 427.8 total yards per game. He’s one of only five ACC QBs who have completed at least 66.7 percent of passes and thrown for at least 12 touchdowns. Morris is averaging 208.8 yards passing and 230.2 yards of total offense per game. His standout performances include UVA’s wins over Stanford (380 yards passing) and then-No. 8 Florida State (266 yards of total offense). Morris accounted five total TDs in both games. He was named both ACC Quarterback of the Week and listed on the Davey O’Brien Great 8 list in back-to-back weeks (Sept. 22 and Sept. 29). Morris is also one of 25 quarterbacks up for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Three finalists for the award will be chosen on Tuesday, Nov. 25 based on voting from the Davey O’Brien National Selection Committee as well as bonus ballots awarded from the second round of the Davey O’Brien Fan Vote.

Taylor began his career as a walk-on at North Carolina Central before transferring to Virginia in January. He is one six ACC players averaging at least 78 rushing yards per game and leads the league in total rushes (169). Taylor’s 11 rushing touchdowns are currently tied for first among all ACC tailbacks and tied for 11th nationally. Taylor has scored at least one rushing TD in 18 of his last 21 games, dating back to his time at NCCU. He scored the game-winning TDs in overtime in road contests at both North Carolina (Oct. 25) and Louisville. Taylor has eight career multi-rushing TD performances, including three at UVA.

The Brandon Burlsworth Foundation will announce the finalists for the 2025 Burlsworth Trophy on Tuesday, Nov. 18. The winner will be announced at the Burlsworth Trophy Award Show on Dec. 8 at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Up next, Virginia, which is ranked No. 20 in this week’s AP poll and No. 19 in the CFP rankings, travels to Duke (5-4, 4-1) Saturday for the Cavaliers’ penultimate regular-season game. Kickoff from Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and the Virginia Sports Radio Network. Both UVA and the Blue Devils are two of five ACC teams with only one loss in conference play. The Cavaliers have won eight of the last nine matchups of the series with Duke. Virginia and the Blue Devils did not play each other last season for the first time since 1962.

About The Davey O’Brien Award

For the sixth straight year, fan voting on social media (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) will earn players bonus selection committee votes. Second-round fan voting will begin immediately following the semifinalist announcement. To vote, fans must like the official graphic from the @daveyobrien social media account that highlights their favorite quarterback. The second round will close Friday, Nov. 21, at 11:59 p.m. (CT).

The Davey O’Brien Foundation will announce the three finalists Tuesday, Nov. 25. The 2025 Davey O’Brien Award winner will be unveiled live on ESPN on Friday, Dec. 12, during The Home Depot College Football Awards.

The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award. The 49th Annual Davey O’Brien Awards Dinner honoring the winner will be held Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, at The Fort Worth Club in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit www.daveyobrienaward.com.

The Davey O’Brien Foundation was created in 1977, and the National Quarterback Award was first issued in 1981. Over its time, the Davey O’Brien Foundation has given away more than $1.4 million in scholarships and university grants to help high school and college athletes transform leadership on the field into leadership in life.

In 1938, O’Brien, who was a star quarterback for TCU, became the first player ever to win the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award in the same year. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1955.

About the Burlsworth Trophy

The trophy is named in honor of Brandon Burlsworth. Without a D1 scholarship offer, Brandon walked onto the Razorback team in 1994 worked his way to being a three-year starter and was eventually named an All-American in 1998. Burlsworth was selected as the 63rd overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1999 NFL draft but was tragically killed in a car accident 11 days later. The Burlsworth Foundation was created in his memory and supports the physical and spiritual needs of children, particularly those children who have limited opportunities.