Virginia Signs Zoe Cusack, Lily Reitter and Miranda Lu

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia women’s golf coach Ria Scott announced Wednesday (Nov. 12) a three-player signing class set to join the Cavalier squad. The No. 4 ranked recruiting class according to collegegolfcommits.com and the No. 5-ranked class according to Golf Channel and Golf Week, Virginia’s signings include: Zoe Cusack (Bethesda, Md.), Lily Reitter (Talloires, France) and Miranda Lu (Vancouver, Canada/Bradenton, Fla.).

“We are incredibly proud to add Zoe, Lily and Miranda to the program,” Scott said. “Their playing resumes speak for themselves. Collectively, they are one of the best recruiting classes we have ever assembled. While we are proud of what Zoe, Lily and Miranda have accomplished in their junior careers, we are even more excited to see what they can do as Virginia Cavaliers.”

Cusack arrives on Grounds with a highly decorated resume. She is ranked No. 249 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), and is No. 4 in the class of 2026 according to the Universal Golf Ranking. She represented the United States at the 2025 Junior Ryder Cup and has 8 WAGR wins in the past two years. Cusack was also the runner-up at the 2025 Girls Junior PGA Championship.

A two-time Maryland Girls’ Junior Amateur Champion, and Maryland High School Golf State Champion (3A/4A 2024 and 2025), Cusack earned multiple AJGA and PKBGT titles, including the PKBGT Spring Bell Invitational at Birdwood Golf Course in both 2024 and 2025. She owns additional AJGA victories at the Justin Thomas Junior Championship, the Golf Performance Center Junior, and the Kenton County Junior Open. Her resume also includes top-five finishes at the Junior Orange Bowl International, the North & South Junior Amateur, the Maryland Women’s Amateur and several other nationally recognized events.

“Zoe’s ascent to the top of the junior golf ranks is impressive, but not surprising,” Scott said. “She has a relentless work ethic and is one of the most intrinsically motivated student-athletes I have ever come across. She has earned the confidence she has found in big events, and against top opponents. Her very best golf is still ahead of her.”

Lily Reitter comes to UVA with a wealth of international tournament experience. She is ranked No. 373 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and is No. 3 in the U16 European Golf Rankings. Reitter represented Europe at both the 2024 PING Junior Solheim Cup and the 2024 Junior Vagliano Trophy. Her 2025 season was highlighted by a victory at the R&A Girls Amateur Championship in Conwy, Wales — a win that secured her an invitation to the 2026 Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Reitter also claimed titles at the French International Ladies Championship, the Campionat Del Montanya in consecutive years, and the Gran Prix de Lleida Ponent. She added top-five finishes at the Italian International Girls Championship, the Mediterranean Golf Championship and the Grand Prix de Montauban, along with top-10 performances at the Irish Women’s Open Stroke Play Championship, Coupe Didier Illouz and the Annika Invitational Europe.

“Lily’s positivity, drive and poise stood out to us from day one of this recruiting process,” Scott said. “She has proven that she can take her golf game anywhere in this world and win. Lily has high goals for herself both in academics and in golf, and we are thrilled that this UVA experience offers her the opportunity to excel at both.”

Lu, who will enroll at Virginia in January 2026 is a Vancouver, Canada native, currently based in Bradenton, Fla. is currently ranked as the No. 26 recruit in the class of 2026. She has been recognized as a 2025 AJGA Scholastic Junior All-American and holds a World Amateur Golf Ranking of No. 963.

Lu captured the Florida Junior Tour MLK Major Championship and posted a runner-up finish at the AJGA’s Arnold Palmer Invitational Junior, along with top-five results at the Ben An Junior Championship and multiple events on the NXXT Tour. She has consistently competed at the highest levels of junior golf, adding top-10 finishes at the Florida Girls’ Junior Championship, the UHY Albany Junior, and the Fortinet Girls Invitational at Stanford.

“We are thrilled that Miranda will join our squad right away and will be ready to compete this spring season,” Scott said. “She has tested herself in junior, amateur and professional events and is always ready for a challenge. She has incredible physical potential with her stature and we look forward to the impact she can make on and off the course at UVA.”