Volleyball Adds Five On Signing Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia Volleyball head coach Shannon Wells announced the signing of five student-athletes in the class of 2026 on Wednesday (Nov. 12). Ella Brodner (Jupiter, Fla.), Skyer Gates (Uniontown, Pa.), MaryGrace Gonyeau (Raleigh, N.C.), Rudy McDermott (Roswell, Ga.) and Olivia Siskin (Atlanta) have signed financial agreements.

“This recruiting class is coming to Virginia with a purpose. Each of these athletes has the talent, competitiveness and drive to help put UVA Volleyball on the map and create history for our program,” Wells said. “They’re winners who know how to work, lead and compete at the highest level. This group has the potential to be on the court very early in their career and make significant impacts with our program and the ACC.”

ELLA BRODNER | OH/RS | JUPITER, Fla.

Brodner is a 6-foot-2 outside hitter from Jupiter, Fla., where she attends Jupiter Christian School. In 2024 and 2025, Brodner was a Palm Beach Post Player of the Year candidate while leading Jupiter Christian to the 2A FHSAA Regional Semifinals in 2024. She recorded over 1,000 kills for the Eagles and was selected to multiple All-County teams while breaking school records for digs and kills. On the club level, Brodner plays for Jupiter Elite and was named a Shooting Star by PrepVolleyball in 2023. Her sister, Sarah, is a sophomore outside hitter on Virginia’s volleyball team.

Wells on Brodner…

“Ella is a big-time competitor. Her size, power and versatility as a six-rotation outside hitter make her a perfect fit for our program. She’s proven herself as a leader and playmaker at Jupiter Christian and Jupiter Elite. We’re confident she’ll make an immediate impact in our gym.”

SKYLER GATES | MB | UNIONTOWN, Pa.

Gates is a 6-foot-4 middle blocker from Uniontown, Pa., where she attends Brownsville Area High School. While with the Falcons, Gates recorded more than 1,000 kills en route to nabbing a pair of All-Conference honors, while garnering All-State honors as a junior. On the club level, she played for Rise Volleyball Academy, where she landed on the AVCA Phenom and JVA Girls Watch lists.

Wells on Gates…

“Skylar is an incredible athlete and competitor who brings a powerful presence to our front line. Skylar stands 6-foot-4 with a ton of potential. She’s a multi-sport standout who has excelled in both volleyball and basketball. Reaching 1,000 kills and 1,000 points is a testament to her work ethic and athleticism. We are very excited that she has decided to graduate early from high school and join us in January. We can’t wait to start working with her this spring.”

MARYGRACE GONYEAU | OH | RALEIGH, N. C.

Gonyeau is a 6-foot-1 outside hitter from Raleigh, N.C., where she attends Cardinal Gibbons High School. As a senior in 2025, Gonyeau led the Crusaders to the NCHSAA 7A Final Four while collecting All-State honors after helping Cardinal Gibbons to a 7A state championship and her first All-State recognition as a junior. On the club level, she played for Triangle Volleyball and participated in the 2024 UA Next Invite. Gonyeau was also named an AVCA Phenom in 2024.

Wells on Gonyeau…

“MG has developed at an incredible rate over the past year. She’s a powerful six-rotation outside with a cannon of an arm that’s going to score a lot of points at the collegiate level. What sets MG apart is her consistency and composure. She’s so steady, no matter the moment. We’re excited to see her continue to be part of her volleyball journey.”

RUBY MCDERMOTT | DS/L | ROSWELL, Ga.

McDermott is a 5-foot-10 defensive specialist from Roswell, Ga., where she attends Blessed Trinity Catholic High School. As a senior, she was named Defensive Region Player of the Year in 2025. On a club level, she played for A5 Volleyball and received AAU All-American honors in 2025 and 2023.

Wells on McDermott…

“Ruby is an absolute beast on the court. She’s an elite passer and defender who plays with relentless energy and passion every single point. Ruby is also one of the most competitive people I’ve ever been around. She elevates everyone around her with her intensity and drive. We’re thrilled to add her to our program and can’t wait to see the impact she’ll make on our program.”

OLIVIA SISKIN | S | ATLANTA

Siskin is a 6-foot-1 setter from Atlanta, where she attends Pace Academy. She helped lead the Knights to a trio of Class AAAA state championships before concluding her career with an appearance in the final four. Siskin was named All-State three times and landed National All-American honors from the AVCA in 2024 as a junior. On a club level, she played for A5 Volleyball and was a UA Next All-American finalist in 2025. Siskin was also named to the JVA Watchlist a trio of times and was a member of the A5 International team.

Wells On Siskin…

“Liv is an incredibly talented setter with the unique ability to deliver the ball from anywhere on the court with tempo and precision. She has a great feel for the game and knows how to create opportunities for her hitters. Liv is going to make some ‘wow’ plays that our fans will love because she’s a dynamic playmaker who will elevate our offense right away.”