Virginia Cross Country to Host NCAA Southeast Regional on Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. — The Virginia No. 4 men’s and No. 16 women’s cross country programs host the 2025 NCAA Southeast Regional Championships at Panorama Farms in Charlottesville, Va. on Friday (Nov. 14). The women will kick things off with a 6k race starting at 10:00 a.m. followed by the men’s 10k race set to begin at 11:00 a.m.
How to Follow
The 2025 NCAA Southeast Regional Championships will not be streamed. A link to live results is available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVATFCC).
Women’s 6k | 10:00 a.m.
Men’s 10k | 11:00 a.m.
Women’s 6k Course Map
Men’s 10k Course Map
Live Results
Rankings
The Cavalier men check in at No. 4 ahead of the NCAA Southeast Regional while the Virginia women are ranked No. 16 in the latest USTFCCCA rankings. Four men’s teams and five women’s teams entered in the NCAA Southeast Regionals currently appear in the national rankings:
|Men
|Women
|No. 4 Virginia
|No. 12 NC State
|No. 12 Wake Forest
|No. 13 North Carolina
|No. 24 Virginia Tech
|No. 16 Virginia
|No. 30 Eastern Kentucky
|No. 20 South Carolina
|No. 29 Duke
NCAA Southeast Regional Participants
Appalachian State, Bellarmine, Charleston Southern, Charlotte, Clemson, Coastal Carolina, College of Charleston, Davidson, Duke, East Carolina, Elon, Eastern Kentucky, Furman, Gardner-Webb, George Mason, Hampton, High Point, James Madison, Kentucky, Liberty, Longwood, Louisville, Morehead State, Murray State, Norfolk State, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central, North Carolina State, Northern Kentucky, Presbyterian, Radford, Richmond, South Carolina, South Carolina State, Southern Indiana, The Citadel, UNC Asheville, UNC Chapel Hill, UNC Greensboro, USC Upstate, Virginia, VCU, VMI, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Western Carolina, Western Kentucky, William and Mary, Winthrop, Wofford.
NCAA Qualification
- The top two teams out of each of the nine regional meets qualify automatically for the NCAA Championships
- On Saturday (Nov. 15) the NCAA Cross Country Selection Committee will announce 14 at-large selections via a selection show at 5 p.m. ET
- Thirty-eight individuals will be selected to participate in each championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process.
- The first four regional finishers not from an automatic qualifying or at-large team also secure an auto-bid to the championships.
- Virginia has qualified both men’s and women’s teams to the NCAA Championship the previous three years (2022, 2023, 2024)
- Last season the Cavalier men finished first while the women’s team finished second, both earning an automatic qualifying bid to the NCAA Championships