Virginia Cross Country to Host NCAA Southeast Regional on Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. — The Virginia No. 4 men’s and No. 16 women’s cross country programs host the 2025 NCAA Southeast Regional Championships at Panorama Farms in Charlottesville, Va. on Friday (Nov. 14). The women will kick things off with a 6k race starting at 10:00 a.m. followed by the men’s 10k race set to begin at 11:00 a.m.

How to Follow

The 2025 NCAA Southeast Regional Championships will not be streamed. A link to live results is available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVATFCC).

Women’s 6k | 10:00 a.m.

Men’s 10k | 11:00 a.m.

Women’s 6k Course Map

Men’s 10k Course Map

Live Results

Rankings

The Cavalier men check in at No. 4 ahead of the NCAA Southeast Regional while the Virginia women are ranked No. 16 in the latest USTFCCCA rankings. Four men’s teams and five women’s teams entered in the NCAA Southeast Regionals currently appear in the national rankings:

Men Women No. 4 Virginia No. 12 NC State No. 12 Wake Forest No. 13 North Carolina No. 24 Virginia Tech No. 16 Virginia No. 30 Eastern Kentucky No. 20 South Carolina No. 29 Duke



NCAA Southeast Regional Participants

Appalachian State, Bellarmine, Charleston Southern, Charlotte, Clemson, Coastal Carolina, College of Charleston, Davidson, Duke, East Carolina, Elon, Eastern Kentucky, Furman, Gardner-Webb, George Mason, Hampton, High Point, James Madison, Kentucky, Liberty, Longwood, Louisville, Morehead State, Murray State, Norfolk State, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central, North Carolina State, Northern Kentucky, Presbyterian, Radford, Richmond, South Carolina, South Carolina State, Southern Indiana, The Citadel, UNC Asheville, UNC Chapel Hill, UNC Greensboro, USC Upstate, Virginia, VCU, VMI, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Western Carolina, Western Kentucky, William and Mary, Winthrop, Wofford.

NCAA Qualification