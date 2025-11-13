Virginia Faces Miami (OH) in NCAA Championship First Round

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (16-2) opens play at the 2025 NCAA Field Hockey Championship by taking on Miami (OH) (15-4) in the first round on Friday, Nov. 14 at 12 p.m. ET at Turf Field in Charlottesville, Va.

Each game throughout the 2025 NCAA Field Hockey Championship will be televised on ESPN+ (subscription required). Links to live stream and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com.

SCHEDULE

Friday, Nov. 14 — 1st Round

12 pm – Virginia vs Miami (OH)

2:30 pm – Northwestern vs Yale

Admission – $11 ($4 for UVA students)

Paid Parking beginning 11:00am – $10

*Tickets for the first round include admission to both games on Friday.

Sunday, November 16 — Quarterfinal

1:00 pm — Winner of Game 1 v. Winner of Game 2

Admission – $11 ($4 for UVA Students)

Paid Parking beginning 11:30am – $10

VIRGINIA QUICK NOTES

Virginia is making its 29th appearance in the NCAA Championship, and their ninth in the last 10 years.

This is the seventh time Virginia has hosted first and second-round matches, most recently in 2019.

The Cavaliers are looking to advance to the semifinals for the seventh time in program history (1997-98, 2009-10, 2019, 2023)

Virginia has made the NCAA Tournament in nine of the last 10 years, only not making the field during the 2020-21 COVID season

Virginia is one of five ACC schools to make the tournament including North Carolina, Duke, Syracuse, and Wake Forest

Virginia is ranked No. 5 in the NFHCA poll and Miami (OH) is not ranked

Miami (OH) is coming off an eight game winning streak and winning its eighth-straight MAC Tournament title and 17th-consecutive conference championship overall

Virginia and Miami (OH) last faced one another in October of 2024, with UVA winning 1-0 in Charlottesville, Va.

Virginia is 13-0 all-time against Miami (OH)

ON THE HORIZON

The winner will advance to the NCAA Quarterfinals where they will take on the winner of Northwestern vs. Yale on Sunday, Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. ET.