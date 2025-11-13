Virginia Heads to No. 15 North Carolina, Duke For Weekend Matches

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – To close out the longest road swing of the season, the Volleyball team (10-14, 3-11) travels to No. 15 North Carolina (18-5, 11-3 ACC) on Friday (Nov. 14) before concluding the weekend at Duke (5-20, 2-12 ACC) on Sunday (Nov. 16).
Match Information
Matchup: Virginia at No. 15 North Carolina
Date/Time: Friday, Nov. 14 • 7 p.m.
Location: Carmichael Arena (Chapel Hill, N.C.)
Watch: ACCNX
Live Stats: Statbroadcast
Matchup: Virginia at Duke
Date/Time: Sunday, Nov. 16 • 1 p.m.
Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium (Durham, N.C.)
Watch: ACCNX
Live Stats: Statbroadcast
SEASON OVERVIEW
- This year marks the 47th season of Virginia Volleyball, which held its inaugural season in 1979.
- In 46 complete seasons, UVA is 694-768 (.470) all-time.
- The Cavaliers are set to host 14 matches on Grounds this season, including five matches at John Paul Jones Arena.
- Head coach Shannon Wells is in her fifth season at the helm.
SERIES HISTORY
- The Cavaliers of Virginia and Tar Heels of North Carolina are playing for just the 74th time in program history on Friday. North Carolina leads the all-time series 57-16 and has won the last six matches dating back to 2021.
- UVA’s last win over North Carolina came at Carmichael Arena in 2021 when the Cavaliers downed the Tar Heels 3-1.
- Virginia and Duke have met 74 times on the volleyball court, with the Blue Devils winning 59 of the contests.
- The last time that Virginia won in Durham was Sept. 25, 2015, when the Cavaliers topped the Blue Devils in four sets.
EARLY ENNIST
- After tallying over 2,000 kills during her prep career, freshman Reagan Ennist has a team-best 160 kills this season. Ennist’s 256 kills are the most by a freshman in the Shannon Wells era.
- Entering the weekend, Ennist is averaging 3.28 kills per set, which ranks sixth all-time among UVA freshmen.
THROWING A BLOCK PARTY
- Over the first two-thirds of the season, UVA has performed well at the net, ranking 91st nationally in blocks per set (2.34).
- Jasmine Robinson and Kate Dean have led the block party. The dynamic duo is each averaging just over one block per set.
- Robinson ranks 18th in the ACC, averaging 1.09 blocks per set, while Dean sits 23rd in the league with an average of 1.04.
CLASH CHAMPS
- For the fourth straight season, the Virginia Cavaliers claimed a full point in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash by sweeping the season series with Virginia Tech. UVA has taken eight consecutive matches off the Hokies, the longest win streak in series history.
- Virginia opened Clash Week by reverse sweeping Virginia in Blacksburg before securing the full point for the Orange & Blue with a sweep in front of 2,576 fans at John Paul Jones Arena.
- Freshman Reagan Ennist led all Hoos with 38 kills en route to her second ACC Freshman of the Week honors. Ennist is the first Cavalier since Anna Walsh in 2015 to garner multiple ACC freshman of the Week honors in the same year.
REWRITING THE RECORD BOOKS
- Freshman outside hitter Reagan Ennist had a game for the ages in UVA’s thrilling five-set victory over Syracuse en route to her first ACC Freshman of the Week honor.
- In the win, Ennist racked up a Virginia freshman record 32 kills. The 32 kills were the most by a Cavalier since Deanna Zwarich tallied 33 kills against Duke in 2000.
- The freshman’s 32 kills are the fifth-most ever by a Cavalier in a single match. Her 32 kills came on 89 swings, which set a record for most attempts in a single match.