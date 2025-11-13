Virginia Heads to No. 15 North Carolina, Duke For Weekend Matches

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – To close out the longest road swing of the season, the Volleyball team (10-14, 3-11) travels to No. 15 North Carolina (18-5, 11-3 ACC) on Friday (Nov. 14) before concluding the weekend at Duke (5-20, 2-12 ACC) on Sunday (Nov. 16).

Match Information

Matchup: Virginia at No. 15 North Carolina

Date/Time: Friday, Nov. 14 • 7 p.m.

Location: Carmichael Arena (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

Watch: ACCNX

Live Stats: Statbroadcast

Matchup: Virginia at Duke

Date/Time: Sunday, Nov. 16 • 1 p.m.

Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium (Durham, N.C.)

Watch: ACCNX

Live Stats: Statbroadcast

SEASON OVERVIEW

This year marks the 47th season of Virginia Volleyball, which held its inaugural season in 1979.

In 46 complete seasons, UVA is 694-768 (.470) all-time.

The Cavaliers are set to host 14 matches on Grounds this season, including five matches at John Paul Jones Arena.

Head coach Shannon Wells is in her fifth season at the helm.

SERIES HISTORY

The Cavaliers of Virginia and Tar Heels of North Carolina are playing for just the 74th time in program history on Friday. North Carolina leads the all-time series 57-16 and has won the last six matches dating back to 2021.

UVA’s last win over North Carolina came at Carmichael Arena in 2021 when the Cavaliers downed the Tar Heels 3-1.

Virginia and Duke have met 74 times on the volleyball court, with the Blue Devils winning 59 of the contests.

The last time that Virginia won in Durham was Sept. 25, 2015, when the Cavaliers topped the Blue Devils in four sets.

EARLY ENNIST

After tallying over 2,000 kills during her prep career, freshman Reagan Ennist has a team-best 160 kills this season. Ennist’s 256 kills are the most by a freshman in the Shannon Wells era.

Entering the weekend, Ennist is averaging 3.28 kills per set, which ranks sixth all-time among UVA freshmen.

THROWING A BLOCK PARTY

Over the first two-thirds of the season, UVA has performed well at the net, ranking 91st nationally in blocks per set (2.34).

Jasmine Robinson and Kate Dean have led the block party. The dynamic duo is each averaging just over one block per set.

Robinson ranks 18th in the ACC, averaging 1.09 blocks per set, while Dean sits 23rd in the league with an average of 1.04.

CLASH CHAMPS

For the fourth straight season, the Virginia Cavaliers claimed a full point in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash by sweeping the season series with Virginia Tech. UVA has taken eight consecutive matches off the Hokies, the longest win streak in series history.

Virginia opened Clash Week by reverse sweeping Virginia in Blacksburg before securing the full point for the Orange & Blue with a sweep in front of 2,576 fans at John Paul Jones Arena.

Freshman Reagan Ennist led all Hoos with 38 kills en route to her second ACC Freshman of the Week honors. Ennist is the first Cavalier since Anna Walsh in 2015 to garner multiple ACC freshman of the Week honors in the same year.

REWRITING THE RECORD BOOKS