Virginia Hosts Marshall on Saturday at Noon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (3-0) hosts Marshall (3-0) in non-conference action on Saturday, Nov. 15. Tipoff is slated for Noon on ACC Network Extra and Virginia Sports Radio Network.

For Openers

• UVA meets Marshall for the first time since 2018.

• UVA is 107-11 at JPJ in non-conference play since 2009-10.

• UVA has scored 80+ points in its first three games for the first time since 2006 (Arizona, Morgan St., UNC Asheville and UMES).

• Ryan Odom is the third UVA coach to start his tenure 3-0, joining Henry Lannigan (4-0) and Ron Sanchez (3-0).

• UVA ranks 12th in nationally in field goal percentage defense (32%), 15th in scoring defense (56.0) and 18th in rebound margin (18.3).

Broadcast Information

• The Virginia-Marshall game will streamed via ACC Network Extra on WatchESPN.com.

• The game will also be broadcast on Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.

• Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

The New Head Coach

• Ryan Odom was named the University of Virginia’s Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach on March 22.

• He spent the last two seasons at VCU, leading the Rams to a 52-21 record and 2025 NCAA Tournament berth.

• VCU won the 2025 Atlantic-10 Tournament and shared the A-10 regular-season championship.

• UVA is Odom’s fifth stint as a collegiate head coach. Over the past 12 seasons, he has compiled a career record of 225-127, including stops at Utah State (2021-23), UMBC (2017-2021), Lenoir-Rhyne (2016), Charlotte (2015, interim head coach) and UVA (2025-present).

• Odom led UMBC, Utah State and VCU to the NCAA Tournament during his second season at those schools.

• Odom coached UMBC to a stunning upset against Virginia in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament, marking the first time a No. 16 seed defeated a No. 1 seed in the event’s history.

Last Time Out

• Ugonna Onyenso scored a career-high 18 points and added 10 rebounds for his second career double-double as Virginia routed Hampton 91-53 on Tuesday, Nov. 11 at John Paul Jones Arena.

• Chance Mallory added 16 points, while Sam Lewis (13), Malik Thomas (11) and Jacari White (10) added 10 or more.

Onyenso and Johann Grünloh each blocked four shots and UVA out-rebounded Hampton 49-25.

The Virginia Standard

• The Virginia Standard is to pursue excellence and is built on the six pillars of humility, passion, unity, servanthood, thankfulness and accountability,

• We play with pace, share the basketball and our defensive style is to dictate and disrupt.

Hoo Are These Cavaliers?

• The 2025-26 roster is highlighted by 12 newcomers, including Dallin Hall (BYU), Malik Thomas (San Francisco), Devin Tillis (UC Irvine), Jacari White (North Dakota State), Ugonna Onyenso (Kansas State), Sam Lewis (Toledo) and Martin Carrere (VCU).

• UVA added European imports Thijs De Ridder (Bilbao Basket), Johann Grünloh (RASTA Vechta) and true freshmen Silas Barksdale (Woodside High School), Chance Mallory (St. Anne’s Belfield) and Owen Odom (Collegiate School).

• Redshirt sophomores Elijah Gertrude, Carter Lang and Desmond Roberts are the lone returners from last year’s team.

• UVA returned four points (all from Roberts) from 2024-25.

• De Ridder leads six player averaging double figures at 15.3 ppg, followed by Mallory (12 ppg), Lewis (11.3 ppg), Onyenso (11 ppg), Thomas (10 ppg) and White (10 ppg).

• Grünloh leads the team in rebounding at 7.7 rpg, while Hall has a team-best 6.3 assists per game.

• UVA is averaging 86.3 points per game and limiting its opponents to 56 ppg.

All-Time vs. Marshall

• Virginia holds a 7-2 advantage against Marshall in a series that dates back to 1928-29.

• The Cavaliers are 5-0 against the Thundering Herd in Charlottesville and have a four-game win streak in the series.

• Marshall posted a neutral site win vs. UVA in 1954 (103-98) and a home victory in 1967 (97-89).

Last Time vs. the Thundering Herd

• Kyle Guy scored a career-high 30 points to lead then-No. 4 Virginia to a 100-64 win over Marshall on Dec. 31, 2018.

• Guy added career highs in 3-pointers (7) and rebounds (8) as the Cavaliers hit the century mark for the lone time during the Tony Bennett era.

• Ty Jerome chipped in 14 points and Jay Huff added 14 points and eight rebounds.

• Manager Grant Kersey sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Virginia its 100th point against Marshall.

• UVA shot 53.2 percent from the field to improve to 12-0.

Let it Fly

• Virginia is averaging 29.3 3-point attempts per game.

• UVA attempted 30 or more 3-pointers in back-to-back games (Rider and NCCU) for the first time since March of 2021 (Syracuse and Ohio).

• UVA’s 36 3-point attempts vs. NC Central were its most since 38 against Virginia Tech on Feb. 10, 2018.

• UVA is shooting 37.5 percent (33 of 88) from 3-point range.

• Sam Lewis and Jacari White lead the team in 3-pointers with seven each.

There’s No Place Like Home

• Virginia is 259-63 (.804), including a 3-0 mark in 2025-26, in 20 seasons at John Paul Jones Arena.

• UVA is 43-10 in its last 53 home contests.

• UVA is 107-11 in non-league action at JPJ since 2009-10.

• UVA has won 10+ home games for 16 straight seasons.

On The Horizon

• Virginia battles Northwestern in the Skechers Greenbrier Tip-Off on Friday, Nov. 21. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.