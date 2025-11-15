61-Point First Half Powers UVA Past Marshall 104-78

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Hoos jumped out to an 11-4 lead at the first media timeout after sinking three of their first four 3-pointers in the opening 4:16 of the contest. Malik Thomas exploded for a season-high 13 points in the first seven minutes of play, posting a 5-for-5 mark from the field with three triples, to help the Cavaliers extend their lead to 26-11 at the next timeout. Virginia’s defense forced 11 turnovers and grabbed seven steals to hold Marshall to 33 first-half points. Jacari White drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to put Virginia up 61-33 at the break.

Midway through the second half, the Cavaliers went eight minutes without a made field goal, allowing the Thundering Herd to shrink their deficit to 18 [83-65] at the 7:00 mark. De Ridder snapped that streak with a triple, and then Dallin Hall hit two from deep to push Virginia’s lead to 96-71. A Johann Grünloh layup followed by a jumper from De Ridder gave the Cavaliers their first 100-point game since 2018-19, when they defeated Marshall 100-74 at JPJ.

UP NEXT

Virginia battles Northwestern in the Skechers Greenbrier Tip-Off on Friday, Nov. 21. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.