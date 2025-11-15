No. 6 Virginia Sweeps No. 11 Dartmouth

NEW HAVEN, Conn.– The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (3-0) posted a 9-0 win over No. 11 Dartmouth (0-1) on Saturday (Nov. 15) in a neutral-site match held at Yale’s Brady Squash Center in New Haven, Conn.

The Cavaliers won six positions by 3-0 scores. Sophomore Maria Min and freshmen Grace Fazzinga and Piper Giovine all logged 3-2 victories.

Fazzinga rallied from down 2-1 to dominate her final two games (11-4, 11-2) to preserve the sweep for the Cavaliers.

CAVALIER NOTES

This is the second time that Virginia has opened a season with three straight sweeps, matching their start to the 2018-19 season

Freshman Charlotte Pastel improves to 3-0 playing at the top of the ladder and has yet to drop a game this season

Lina Tammam is 3-0 at No. 2 and also has yet to drop a game this season

This was Tammam’s 50th career match

UVA improves to 6-0 all-time against Dartmouth

This was UVA’s third time sweeping the Big Green

This was the season-opener for Dartmouth

