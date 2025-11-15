No. 6 Virginia Sweeps No. 11 Dartmouth

NEW HAVEN, Conn.– The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (3-0) posted a 9-0 win over No. 11 Dartmouth (0-1) on Saturday (Nov. 15) in a neutral-site match held at Yale’s Brady Squash Center in New Haven, Conn.
The Cavaliers won six positions by 3-0 scores. Sophomore Maria Min and freshmen Grace Fazzinga and Piper Giovine all logged 3-2 victories.
Fazzinga rallied from down 2-1 to dominate her final two games (11-4, 11-2) to preserve the sweep for the Cavaliers.
CAVALIER NOTES
- This is the second time that Virginia has opened a season with three straight sweeps, matching their start to the 2018-19 season
- Freshman Charlotte Pastel improves to 3-0 playing at the top of the ladder and has yet to drop a game this season
- Lina Tammam is 3-0 at No. 2 and also has yet to drop a game this season
- This was Tammam’s 50th career match
- UVA improves to 6-0 all-time against Dartmouth
- This was UVA’s third time sweeping the Big Green
- This was the season-opener for Dartmouth
UP NEXT
- Virginia closes out the roadtrip by taking on No. 8 Yale on Sunday (Nov. 16) at noon
#6 Virginia 9, #11 Dartmouth 0
1 | Charlotte Pastel (VA) def. Maria Clara Ramirez Velasquez (DART) 11-7, 11-8, 11-5
2 | Lina Tammam (VA) def. Ziyi Liu (DART) 11-6, 11-7, 11-6
3 | Maria Min (VA) def. Eleanor Clifford (DART) 11-6, 11-8, 9-11, 9-11, 11-7
4 | Clare Minnis (VA) def. Maya Shroff (DART) 11-8, 11-5, 11-3
5 | Nina Hashmi (VA) def. Maya Mansoor (DART) 11-5, 11-4, 11-8
6 | Maryam Mian (VA) def. Kriti Muthu (DART) 11-2, 11-6, 11-3
7 | Grace Fazzinga (VA) def. Nathalie Taylor (DART) 11-9, 11-13, 9-11, 11-4, 11-2
8 | Piper Giovine (VA) def. Uma Patnaik (DART) 11-9, 12-10, 8-11, 9-11, 13-11
9 | Anniston Mahaffy (VA) def. Callie Worth (DART) 11-6, 11-2, 12-10