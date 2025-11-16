Cavaliers Seek 17th ACC Championship Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The top-seeded and No. 4-ranked Virginia men’s soccer team (12-1-4) is set to face off with seventh-seeded No. 25-ranked SMU (10-4-4) in the ACC Men’s Soccer Championship match on Sunday (Nov. 16) at First Horizon Stadium in Cary, N.C. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on ESPNU.

Admission

Championship game tickets are $15 in advance and $20 on gameday. Tickets only are available online and no walk-up sales will be available. Fans can purchase tickets online using this link.

Exclusive group pricing is also available for groups of 10 or more, along with unique on-field opportunities. For details, visit theACC.com/groups or contact tickets@theacc.org.



How to Follow:

Sunday’s match against SMU will air on ESPNU, which is available through the ESPN app and at WatchESPN.com for customers who have the ACC Network as part of their TV subscription. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer).