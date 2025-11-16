Ennist, Boothe Lift Virginia Over Duke

DURHAM, N.C. – To close out the longest road stretch of the season, the Virginia volleyball team (11-15, 4-12 ACC) downed the Duke Blue Devils (5-22, 2-14) in four sets (25-20, 25-23, 22-25, 25-22) on Sunday (Nov. 16) at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Cavaliers were powered on Sunday by the dynamic duo of Reagan Ennist and Kadynce Boothe. Ennist recorded 20 kills to tie for the match-high, while Boothe tallied a new career-high with 19 kills of her own. Zoey Dood added to the dynamic attack with a team-best four blocks and 23 assists.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1: Virginia 25, Duke 20

Virginia and Duke played to a 6-6 stalemate in the opening set of Sunday’s contest before a 4-0 Cavalier run forced the Blue Devils to take a timeout at 10-6. After trading points through the middle of the game, UVA took control with a 3-0 lead that pushed the Cavalier advantage to 20-15. A late Duke push was halted when Ennist landed a cross-court kill at set point.

Set 2: Virginia 25, Duke 20

The tug-of-war continued in the second set as the two squads played to a 10-10 tie to open the game. Following a Becca Wight kill to break the tie, Duke strung together a 4-0 run that was quickly answered with a 6-0 UVA sprint that featured a Boothe service ace. Virginia took control in the later stages with a 6-1 run before Boothe sealed the set for the Cavaliers with a kill.

Set 3: Duke 25, Virginia 22

Powered by multiple Dood kills, Virginia tallied six of the first nine points in the set. Duke stormed back to tie the game at 10-10, setting up a back-and-forth affair through the middle of the game. Following a 19-19 tie, the Blue Devils forced a fourth set by nabbing six of the final nine points of the set.

Set 4: Virginia 25, Duke 22

The tightly contested showdown continued into the fourth set as the final game of the day saw Virginia and Duke pull even on nine separate occasions. After another 10-10 tie, Duke rallied off three straight points to grab its largest advantage of the set to that point and forced Virginia to take a timeout. UVA took its last timeout after Duke went up 19-16 in the game. Out of the break, Virginia collected nine of the final 12 points of the match, including securing the contest with a 5-0 run that saw Ennist capture four kills.

WITH THE WIN

UVA improves to 59-16 against Duke in the all-time series and has claimed back-to-back wins over the Blue Devils for the first time since 2003.

Sunday’s victory over Duke was the first Cavalier win at Duke since 2015.

Virginia snaps a seven-match losing streak.

MATCH NOTES

Sunday was the fifth time this season that Reagan Ennist recorded 20 or more kills in a match.

Ennist has led Virginia in kills during all 16 ACC matches this season.

UVA out-blocked Duke on the afternoon, 8-4.

UP NEXT

Virginia returns home for Senior Weekend at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers will play host to NC State on Friday (Nov. 21) before closing out the weekend on Sunday (Nov. 23) against Wake Forest.